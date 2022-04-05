Odontoprev wins legal regulatory issue: provisions to be reverted in 1Q22

São Paulo, April 05th, 2022.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin

America, was informed today that the lawsuit regarding Supplementary Health Fees charged by the local

Healthcare Authority "ANS" was favorable to the company.

The legal process began in 2017, and, just like other operators and insurance companies also regulated by ANS, the Company filed a lawsuit seeking to remove the mandatory payment of those fees and, on top of that, the reimbursement of amounts paid in the last five years.

The total amount, as recorded as of December 31, 2021, was R$43,514 thousand, which will be updated and fully reversed in the financial statements of March 31, 2022.

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br Phone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, with almost 8 million beneficiaries. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 26 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, of Bloomberg 2022 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and has more than 60 thousand investors in more than 30 countries.