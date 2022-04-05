Log in
    ODPV3   BRODPVACNOR4

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
04/05 04:07:33 pm EDT
11.04 BRL   +796.01%
04:38pODONTOPREV WINS LEGAL REGULATORY ISSUE : provisions to be reverted in 1Q22
PU
04/05ODONTOPREV S.A. : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
04/05ODONTOPREV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Odontoprev wins legal regulatory issue: provisions to be reverted in 1Q22

04/05/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
São Paulo, April 05th, 2022.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin

America, was informed today that the lawsuit regarding Supplementary Health Fees charged by the local

Healthcare Authority "ANS" was favorable to the company.

The legal process began in 2017, and, just like other operators and insurance companies also regulated by ANS, the Company filed a lawsuit seeking to remove the mandatory payment of those fees and, on top of that, the reimbursement of amounts paid in the last five years.

The total amount, as recorded as of December 31, 2021, was R$43,514 thousand, which will be updated and fully reversed in the financial statements of March 31, 2022.

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br Phone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, with almost 8 million beneficiaries. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 26 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, of Bloomberg 2022 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and has more than 60 thousand investors in more than 30 countries.

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 20:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 961 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 362 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
Net cash 2022 594 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 196x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 6 408 M 1 372 M 1 372 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 48,0%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
José Roberto Borges Pacheco Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
César Suaki dos Santos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODONTOPREV S.A.-0.87%1 263
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP2.08%479 877
ANTHEM, INC.5.57%118 046
CIGNA CORPORATION5.50%77 130
HUMANA INC.-4.84%55 426
CENTENE CORPORATION2.16%49 066