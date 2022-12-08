Odyssean Investment Trust : November 2022 Factsheet

Experienced Fund Management Team

Stuart and Ed have more than 33 years' combined investment experience in smaller companies.

Stuart was previously lead manager of GVQIM's strategic investment funds which saw him drive the turnaround in performance and discount of Strategic Equity Capital plc, a UK listed investment trust.

Ed was a principal in the European TMT investment team at HgCapital where he was responsible for sourcing, evaluating and managing investments in the TMT sector in UK, Europe & USA

Discount Control

Shareholders will be given an exit opportunity at NAV less costs, every seventh year following admission.

The Directors have adopted a discount management policy to establish and support an improved rating in the Company's shares through the use of buybacks. Buyback authority will be sought on an annual basis. In addition, 50% of profit from takeovers is to be used to buy back shares if the average discount exceeds 5% for over 60 days.

How to Invest

The Company's shares are traded openly on the London Stock Exchange and can be purchased through a stock broker, platform or other financial intermediary.

Equiniti provide online, telephone and postal share dealing services. Full details, including rates and charges can be found at www.shareview.co.uk.

The telephone number for their share dealing service is 03456 037 037. Further information on the Company is available at www.oitplc.com.