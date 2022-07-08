Odyssean Investment Trust : OIT Marketing Presentation Q2 2022

The information contained in this presentation is for the use ofProfessional and Institutional Investors only.
Executive Summary - Q2 2022
NAV decline c.4.5% over the period during a further challenging time for markets
NAV per share fell 4.5%1,2 in the period. NSCI +AIM ex IC index ("Comparator") fell 12.3% 2,3
NAV per share growth in the trailing twelve months of 1.4%. Net cash balance averaged 6%. Comparator Index fell 19.0% over the same period
Portfolio:
Positive impact from bid talks at Euromoney and strong performance from Curtis Banks, following board change
Negative impacts from industrial names falling with wider sell-off, and despite robust trading
Two new investments made in the quarter. Active pipeline of further new investments. We are capital constrained
Net cash ended the period at 4.4%, slightly lower than typical range. Net cash position and portfolio turnover in Q3 likely to be determined by the outcome of Euromoney bid talks
We continue to review the portfolio against the risk of inflation and rising interest rates, supply chain disruption and recession risk. Our central thesis is that consumers will bear the brunt of a recession, similar to the 1990s and early 2000s. Sentiment towards equities, especially UK equities, is extremely poor. NSCI & AIM ex resources and financials NTM p/e of <12x on PEG of <1x
OIT's shares ended the period trading at c.1.6% premium to NAV per share of 156.54p1,2
c.4.4m OIT shares issued in the quarter. NAV at period end £157m. Blocklisting remains in situ
Performance update
NAV down c.4.5% in Q2 compared with a double digit fall in the market
Performance
%
Inception
Since
Annualised
Q2-22
YTD-22
LTM
CY21
CY20
CY19
since
to Dec-18
inception
inception
NAV Total Return Per Share1
-4.5%
-4.1%
+1.4%
+25.0%
+13.1%
+22.0%
-3.7%
+59.2%
+11.8%
Share price return3
-4.2%
-4.2%
+2.6%
+28.7%
+14.2%
+17.7%
-4.0%
+59.0%
+11.8%
NSCI + AIM ex IC Total Return3
-12.3%
-21.4%
-19.0%
+20.0%
+4.9%
+22.2%
-15.0%
+3.0%
+0.7%
Average cash balance2
2%
4%
6%
8%
9%
17%
65%
19%
19%
Rebased NAV per share and share price
vs comparator index1
160
140
120
100
80
60
May-18
Aug-18
Nov-18
Feb-19May-19Aug-19
Nov-19
Feb-20May-20Aug-20
Nov-20
Feb-21
May-21Aug-21Nov-21
Feb-22
May-22
OIT NAV
NSCI&AIM
OIT Share Price
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
-10%
NAV per share performance vs comparator index¹
May-18
Aug-18
Nov-18
Feb-19
May-19
Aug-19
Nov-19
Feb-20
May-20
Aug-20
Nov-20
Feb-21
May-21
Aug-21
Nov-21
Feb-22
May-22
Our investment strategy has delivered strong long term returns
Attractive absolute and relative performance, without any gearing
Strategy NAV per share performance since inception1,2
30 June 2009 - 30 June 2022
900
CAGR
CAGR
Over 13.0 years
Whilst invested
800
17.0%
18.9%
700
Strategy
600
out of
market
500
400
8.4%
9.3%
300
7.3%
8.1%
200
100
0
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Strategy
Comparator (NSCI+AIM ex IC TR)
Numis All Share (inc. ICs) TR
Despite periods of short term volatility, over the long term, under our management this investment strategy has delivered returns well ahead of both the absolute return ambition and also the comparator index3
Differentiated approach is distinct from "pure" Growth or Value
Returns generated with net cash and no gearing. Net cash typically high single digit as % portfolio
