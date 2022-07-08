Odyssean Investment Trust : OIT Marketing Presentation Q2 2022

We continue to review the portfolio against the risk of inflation and rising interest rates, supply chain disruption and recession risk. Our central thesis is that consumers will bear the brunt of a recession, similar to the 1990s and early 2000s. Sentiment towards equities, especially UK equities, is extremely poor. NSCI & AIM ex resources and financials NTM p/e of <12x on PEG of <1x

Net cash ended the period at 4.4%, slightly lower than typical range. Net cash position and portfolio turnover in Q3 likely to be determined by the outcome of Euromoney bid talks

Two new investments made in the quarter. Active pipeline of further new investments. We are capital constrained

NAV per share growth in the trailing twelve months of 1.4%. Net cash balance averaged 6%. Comparator Index fell 19.0% over the same period

As at 30th June 2022. Performance measured from COB 1st May 2018 Source: 1 Odyssean Capital 2 Link Asset Services 3Bloomberg. NTM - Next 12 months. PEG - (p/e ratio)/earnings growth.

not benchmarked against any particular index. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance and the value of investments can go up and down3