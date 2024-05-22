THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own ﬁnancial advice immediately from an independent ﬁnancial adviser who is authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA") if you are in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser if you are in a territory outside of the United Kingdom.

ODYSSEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 11121934 and registered as an

investment company under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006)

Tender Offer for Ordinary Shares

Approval of the buy back authority

and

Notice of General Meeting

The Tender Offer will close at 1.00 p.m. on 4 June 2024. The Tender Offer is only available to Shareholders on the Register at 6.00 p.m. on 4 June 2024 in respect of the Ordinary Shares held at such time. Shareholders holding Ordinary Shares in certiﬁcated form and who wish to tender Ordinary Shares for purchase in the Tender Offer should ensure that their completed Tender Forms are returned by post to Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 6DA so as to arrive by no later than 1.00 p.m. on 4 June 2024. Shareholders who hold their Ordinary Shares in certiﬁcated form should also return their share certiﬁcate(s) and/or other documents of title in respect of the Ordinary Shares tendered. Shareholders who hold Ordinary Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (that is, in CREST) should not return a Tender Form but should transmit the appropriate TTE Instruction in CREST as set out in sub-paragraph 3.2(b) of Part 2 of this document as soon as possible but in any event so as to be received by no later than 1.00 p.m. on 4 June 2024.

The Tender Offer is not being made to Restricted Shareholders. In particular, the Tender Ofﬁce is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into or by the use of mails by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, internet, telex and telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce, or any facility of a national securities exchange of the United States, nor is it being made directly or indirectly in or into Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa and the Tender Offer cannot be accepted by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility or from within the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa.