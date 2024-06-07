Odyssean Investment Trust PLC - London-based investment trust focused on smaller companies - Announces that 785,596 ordinary shares tendered by shareholders pursuant to the tender offer have been placed with investors at a price of 172.22 pence each, being the net asset value per share as at close on Thursday. Notes this represents all the shares tendered and, as such, the company will not repurchase any shares pursuant to the tender offer.

Current stock price: 173.25 pence, up 0.1% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 6.9%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.