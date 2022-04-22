Odyssey Acquistion S A : announces successful completion of business combination with BenevolentAI

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with article 17(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

ODYSSEY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH BENEVOLENTAI

22 April 2022 - Today, Odyssey Acquisition S.A. ("Odyssey") successfully completed its business combination with BenevolentAI Limited, issued 107,626,303 class A shares (the "Ordinary Shares") and was renamed Benevolent AI (the "Combined Company").

As a result, the issued share capital of the Combined Company now amounts to €145,126.303, divided into 137,626,303 Ordinary Shares and 7,500,000 class B shares (the "Sponsor Shares"). The Combined Company will also hold 25,137,581 Ordinary Shares in treasury as a result of redemptions by the holders of such Ordinary Shares, which is expected to be finalised on 26 April 2022.

On 25 April 2022, in accordance with the promote schedule set out in article 9.1 of the articles of association of the Combined Company, 5,000,000 Sponsor Shares will automatically convert on a 1-to-1 basis into 5,000,000 Ordinary Shares. As a result, the share capital of the Combined Company will, as at 25 April 2022, remain at €145,126.303, but will be divided into 142,626,303 Ordinary Shares and 2,500,000 Sponsor Shares.

The CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) today approved the prospectus for the admission to trading of 112,626,303 Ordinary Shares on the regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V. The prospectus is available on Odyssey's website (https://odyssey-acquisition.com/investor-relations/) and on the OAM electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu).

Odyssey has made an application for the listing of the 112,626,303 Ordinary Shares on the regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V. Trading of such Ordinary Shares is expected to commence on 25 April 2022.

ENDS

ABOUT BENEVOLENTAI

BenevolentAI is a leading, clinical-stage AI-enabled drug discovery company. Through the combined capabilities of its AI platform, scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to deliver novel drug candidates with a higher probability of clinical success than those developed using traditional methods. BenevolentAI has a consistently proven track-record of scientifically validated discoveries. The Benevolent Platform™ powers a growing in-house pipeline of over 20 drug programmes, spanning from target discovery to clinical studies, and it maintains successful commercial collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies. BenevolentAI is headquartered in London, with a research facility in Cambridge (UK) and a further office in New York.

ABOUT ODYSSEY

Odyssey is a special-purpose acquisition company incorporated in Luxembourg for the purpose of completing a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with a European business with principal activities in healthcare or TMT. On 6 July 2021, Odyssey raised €300 million for this purpose in its initial public offering. Odyssey is led by Chairman Michael Zaoui, co-CEOs Yoël Zaoui and Jean Raby, alongside industry experts Dr Olivier Brandicourt and Michel Combes.

ADVISORS

Goldman Sachs International is serving as exclusive financial advisor to BenevolentAI in connection with the business combination. Goldman Sachs International is also acting as placement agent on the PIPE. Latham & Watkins (London) LLP, NautaDutilh Avocats Luxembourg S.a r.l. and NautaDutilh N.V. are serving as legal advisors to BenevolentAI.

J.P. Morgan SE and Zaoui & Co are serving as financial advisors to Odyssey. J.P. Morgan SE is also acting as placement agent on the PIPE. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP, ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme and Stibbe N.V. are serving as legal advisors for Odyssey.

Linklaters LLP is serving as legal advisor to the placement agents on the PIPE.

Contacts for BenevolentAI:

Media:

Rajin Kang - VP Communicationsrajin.kang@benevolent.ai

Brunswick Group:

Charles Pretzlik / Diana Vaughton / Ayesha Bharmal / Samantha ChieneBenevolentAI@brunswickgroup.com+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Investors:

Fleur Wood - Investor Relationsfleur.wood@benevolent.aiinvestors@benevolent.ai

Contacts for Odyssey Acquisition: info@odyssey-acquisition.com

