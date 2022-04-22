Odyssey Acquistion S A : receives shareholding notification from Linden Capital LP

LINDEN CAPITAL LP SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATION

LUXEMBOURG AND AMSTERDAM - 22 APRIL 2022 - Odyssey Acquisition S.A. (to be renamed BenevolentAI) ("Odyssey") has received a shareholding notification from Linden Capital LP on 19 April 2022 (the "Notification").

According to the Notification, the following threshold of (potential) voting rights was reached on 6 April 2022: 3.4%.

The Notification is available on the OAM electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange(www.bourse.lu).

The Notification is published in accordance with the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities.

ENDS

ABOUT ODYSSEY

Odyssey is a special-purpose acquisition company incorporated in Luxembourg for the purpose of completing a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with a European business with principal activities in healthcare or TMT. Odyssey is led by Chairman Michael Zaoui, co-CEOs Yoël Zaoui and Jean Raby, alongside industry experts Dr Olivier Brandicourt and Michel Combes.

Contacts for Odyssey Acquisition: info@odyssey-acquisition.com

13325744_2