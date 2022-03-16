Odyssey Gold : High-Grade Assay Results & Drilling Under Way at Tuckanarra

HIGH-GRADE ASSAY RESULTS & 2022 DRILLING

UNDER WAY AT TUCKANARRA

Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) ("Odyssey" or "Company") is pleased to announce high-gradedrill results along the Cable-BollardTrend, part of the Tuckanarra Gold Project. RC drilling has now resumed for 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Additional high-grade assay results have been received from shallow drilling at the 1.6km long Cable-Bollard Trend, including:

o 16.6m @ 16.2g/t Au from 56m (CBDD0023), including

0.43m @ 525g/t Au from 71m

o 8m @ 9.1g/t Au from 96m (CBRC0003)

2.0m @ 4.2g/t Au from 97m (CBDD0016)

These results further demonstrate the continuity of high-grade mineralisation between the Cable and Bollard Pits, and immediately down dip of the Cable Pit.

high-grade mineralisation between the Cable and Bollard Pits, and immediately down dip of the Cable Pit. Hole CBRC0003 8m @ 9.1g/t confirms an interpreted fault offset of the Cable Bollard trend, opening up ~200m of mineralised trend not previously effectively tested by RC or diamond drilling.

Reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has resumed onsite and will focus on growing the mineralised system including the Cable Bollard trend, and targets not previously drilled by the Company at the Daisy and Anchor Prospects.

Managing Director, Matt Briggs commented:

"These high-grade results continue to demonstrate developing potential of the Cable-Bollard Trend. Odyssey Gold has a very active exploration schedule planned for 2022 and we are looking forward to keeping a continued focus growing the Cable-Bollard Trend while adding new discoveries from our portfolio of high-quality targets. RC drilling on the project is well under way with the first holes by the Company in 2022 completed into the Daisy Target, and ongoing at Cable North."

