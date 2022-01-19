Odyssey Gold : High-Grade Results Continue at Cable-Bollard

For personal use only

HIGH-GRADE RESULTS CONTINUE

AT CABLE-BOLLARD

Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) ("Odyssey" or "Company") is pleased to announce further high- grade drill results from drilling along the Cable-BollardTrend, part of the Tuckanarra Gold Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

New assay results from the Cable-Bollard Trend include:

Highway Zone 7.0m @ 2.5g/t Au from 153m (TCKRC0101) 14.0m @ 1.9g/t Au from 165m (TCKRC0101) 5.0m @ 2.2g/t Au from 189m (TCKRC0101) 3.0m @ 4.9g/t Au from 124m (TCKRC0102) 3.0m @ 3.1g/t Au from 133m (TCKRC0102) Cable-Bollard Infill 4.3m @ 7.6g/t Au from 57m (CBDD0007) 2.3m @ 2.6g/t Au from 22m (CBDD0007) 1.8m @ 2.3g/t Au from 147m (CBDD0007) 20.0m @ 2.2g/t Au from 124m (CBRC0047) 4.0m @ 2.2g/t Au from 24m (CBRC0047) 7.9m @ 3.5g/t Au from 113m (CBDD0002)

The Highway Zone results extend this emerging high-grade shoot by approximately 100m along strike and it remains open in all directions.

The infill results around the Cable pit demonstrate the continuity of mineralisation and enhance the resource potential in this area.

Experienced gold geologist Mr. Matthew Briggs has now commenced as Managing Director.

Reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drill rigs expected on site in the next few weeks.

Executive Director, Matt Syme commented:

"The continuation of consistent high-grade extension and infill mineralisation along the Cable-Bollard Trend further demonstrates the potential for economic gold mineralisation at the Company's Tuckanarra Project. In 2022, the Company will continue its work at Cable-Bollard, as well as the many other emerging targets. We welcome aboard Matt Briggs and look forward to drilling restarting soon."