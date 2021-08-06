Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Odyssey Group International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODYY   US67612C1027

ODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(ODYY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odyssey Group International and Super Bowl MVPs Featured on “Banfield” Discussed Novel Concussion Treatment

08/06/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRVINE, CA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTC:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a health related company focused on developing unique, medical products including a treatment for concussion, recently appeared on “Banfield” with Ashleigh Banfield. The appearance included members of its Sports Advisory Board to discuss the prevalence of concussions and the potential treatment that the Company is developing. The recorded interview can be viewed below. 

Odyssey Group International Appearance on “Banfield” Video:
https://odysseygi.com/projects/brain-related-drug-development

VP of Drug Development, Jake VanLandingham, along with members of its Sports Advisory Board (SAB), including NFL legends Brett Favre, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien discussed the need for a treatment for concussion and provided an overview of the Company’s drug candidate PRV-002, a novel neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of concussion. The SAB supports Odyssey’s outreach efforts to enhance public awareness of concussion as well as the need for an FDA approved therapy.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.
Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.
For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About PRV-002
PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid being developed for the treatment of mTBI (concussion). In preclinical studies, PRV-002 has demonstrated equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to fund development programs, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies due to Covid, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.


Media and Investors Contacts:
CG CAPITAL
Rich Cockrell
877.889.1972
investorrelations@cg.capital

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:31aOdyssey Group International and Super Bowl MVPs Featured on “Banfield&r..
GL
08/04ODYSSEY INTERNATIONAL : Completes IND-enabling Studies, Submits Investigator's B..
AQ
08/04Odyssey Group International Completes IND-enabling Studies, Submits Investiga..
CI
07/27ODYSSEY INTERNATIONAL : Sports Advisory Board Including Three Super Bowl MVPs wi..
AQ
07/26Odyssey Group International, Inc. Provides Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockh..
GL
07/06ODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/29Odyssey Group International Reports Achieving Drug Safety Standards for Clini..
GL
06/29Odyssey Group International Reports Achieving Drug Safety Standards for Clini..
CI
06/21ODYSSEY INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
06/21Odyssey Group International, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,35 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,1 M 40,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float -
Chart ODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Odyssey Group International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Michael Redmond Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine Farrell Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Controller
Jeff Conroy Independent Director
Jerry Casey Independent Director
John P. Gandolfo Independent Director