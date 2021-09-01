Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OMEX   US6761182012

ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.

(OMEX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Group Led By Litigation Funder Drumcliffe Acquires Additional Equity Stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

09/01/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An investor group led by asset recovery funder Drumcliffe LLC has purchased 1,138,245 shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) (“Odyssey”), from Epsilon Acquisitions LLC in a private transaction exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Odyssey will not receive any proceeds from this transaction.

Odyssey is a deep-ocean exploration company that discovers, validates and develops high value seafloor resources in an environmentally responsible manner. Odyssey has a diversified mineral portfolio that includes projects controlled by it and other projects in which it is a minority owner and service provider.

Odyssey is currently pursuing a nearly $3 billion NAFTA arbitration claim against the Republic of Mexico. The claim relates to Mexico’s denial of an off-shore dredging license previously granted to an Odyssey subsidiary for one of the largest untapped phosphate deposits in the world. Drumcliffe has been providing financing to Odyssey to support its arbitration efforts since 2019.

“In our view, Odyssey’s recently published Reply to Mexico’s Counter-Memorial in the NAFTA arbitration only reinforces the merits of Odyssey’s claim and the restitution they deserve,” said James C. Little, Drumcliffe’s CEO.

Several long-term Odyssey investors and investment funds, including major Odyssey investor FourWorld Capital Management, and Greywolf Capital Management LP are also part of the investor group.

About Drumcliffe LLC

Drumcliffe LLC is the world’s leading provider of asset recovery finance to the victims of global fraud, corruption, and abuse of power. Additional details can be found at www.drumcliffepartners.com.

Forward Looking Information

This Press Release may include "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. Certain factors that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Odyssey’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and Odyssey’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The possible outcomes of the matter described herein will depend upon unpredictable future events, many of which are beyond Odyssey's or Drumcliffe’s control and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any desirable outcome will occur.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.
12:45pINVESTOR GROUP LED BY LITIGATION FUN : Omex)
BU
08/31Drumcliffe Partners IV SMA1, LLC acquired 8.6% stake in Odyssey Marine Explor..
CI
08/13ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
08/13ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
08/13Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
06/25ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.(NAS : OMEX) dropped from Russell Microcap Growt..
CI
06/25ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.(NAS : OMEX) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth I..
CI
06/17ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION : THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED INTERNATIONAL CLAIMS ENF..
PU
06/17ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Cha..
AQ
06/15ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION : Names CFO
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2,04 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 36,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73,9 M 73,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 21,2x
EV / Sales 2020 60,5x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Gordon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John D. Longley President & Chief Operating Officer
Chris Jones Chief Financial Officer
John M. Oppermann VP, Director-Research & Scientific Services
Jon D. Sawyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC.-22.68%74
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC65.50%34 924
UNITED RENTALS, INC.52.80%25 528
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.19.20%6 910
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.27.75%6 695
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-10.54%4 536