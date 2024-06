Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources. The Company has a diversified mineral portfolio, which includes projects controlled by the Company and other projects in which it has a minority owner and service provider. The Company’s projects include the Exploraciones Oceanicas Phosphate Project, CIC Project, and LIHIR Gold Project. The Exploraciones Oceanicas Phosphate Project is a rich deposit of phosphate sands located 70-90 meters deep within Mexico’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The project is located approximately 25-40 kilometers from the coast of Baja California Sur, Mexico. The Lihir Gold Project covers a subsea area, which contains at least five prospective gold exploration targets in two different mineralization types: seamount-related epithermal and modern placer gold. It has one material mining project, the Don Diego Phosphorite Project, which is located in the Mexican Exclusive Economic Zone.