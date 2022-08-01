Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODII   US67613M1099

ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ODII)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:38 2022-07-21 am EDT
1.380 USD   -.--%
07:25aODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022
PU
05/23ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/11ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022

08/01/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, todayannounced it will report its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The conference call and webcast will consist of prepared remarks by CEO Mark Davidson and the Chairman of the Board John Edmunds to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Following the prepared remarks, Mark and John will be joined by CTO, Board member, and co-founder Rick Brown for a question-and-answer session. Analysts and investors may pose questions to Odyssey during the live webcast on August 9, 2022.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 800-267-6316 (U.S./Canada callers) or 203-518-9783 (international callers), using passcode Odyssey. It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on August 23, 2022, by dialing 877-481-4010 using passcode 46312.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

Investor Relations Contact:
Darrow Associates
Jeff Christensen
(703) 297-6917
jchristensen@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710350/Odyssey-Semiconductor-Technologies-To-Announce-Second-Quarter-2022-Results-on-August-9-2022

Disclaimer

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:25aODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, ..
PU
05/23ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
05/11ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/11Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
04/18ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
04/18Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
04/18Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. Appoints Mark Davidson as Member of the Board ..
CI
03/31ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
03/30ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,75 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,14 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,6 M 17,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,3x
EV / Sales 2021 29,4x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Davidson Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Edmunds Chairman
Richard J. Brown Director & Chief Technology Officer
Alfred Schremer Vice President-Research & Development
Richard T. Ogawa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODYSSEY SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%18
NVIDIA CORPORATION-38.24%454 804
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-17.24%439 176
BROADCOM INC.-19.53%216 236
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.08%163 453
QUALCOMM, INC.-20.68%162 902