  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. OFCO Industrial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5011   TW0005011001

OFCO INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION

(5011)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-13
31.60 TWD   -0.78%
08:23aOFCO INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of on behalf of the subsidiary acquire & dispose of right-of-use assets, it has been clarified that it is a transaction with a non-related party
PU
06/10OFCO INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to acquire the right-of-use assets from related party
PU
06/10OFCO INDUSTRIAL : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary to rent the office to the related parties(Correction to announcement 2022/06/07)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

OFCO Industrial : Announcement of on behalf of the subsidiary acquire & dispose of right-of-use assets, it has been clarified that it is a transaction with a non-related party

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: OFCO Industrial Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 20:08:22
Subject 
 Announcement of on behalf of the subsidiary acquire &
dispose of right-of-use assets, it has been clarified
that it is a transaction with a non-related party
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
6F-3, No.47, Zhonghua 4th Road, Lingya District, Kaohsiung City
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction amount:
  NT$15,000 monthly rent
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
 Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):Lessee：TSG ENVIRONMENTAL
 TECHNOLOGY CORP. OFCO's behalf of subsidiary
 TSG POWER CORP. OFCO's behalf of subsidiary
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
 the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
 five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
 relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
 and other important terms and conditions:NA
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
 invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:NA
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 Rent an office
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
 is a related party:NO
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:NO
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:TSG ENVIRONMENTAL
 TECHNOLOGY CORP and TSG POWER CORP. jointly rent offices from
 natural persons who is not related party. There is no lease
 situation between the two parties, so it is not applicable
 to obtain or dispose of the right-of-use assets from the
 related party

Disclaimer

OFCO Industrial Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 761 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2021 130 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
Net cash 2021 205 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 2 814 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart OFCO INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OFCO Industrial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFCO INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mao Hsun Chiu General Manager & Deputy Spokesman
Mei Yue Wang Head-Finance & Accounting
Cheng Chiang Sun Chairman & Spokesman
Jing Rong Huang Independent Director
Wen Huai Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OFCO INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION-14.59%95
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.85%46 008
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.42%32 431
FANUC CORPORATION-16.30%29 035
SANDVIK AB-25.14%23 265
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.95%21 781