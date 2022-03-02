Log in
Offerpad : March 2022 Investor Presentation

03/02/2022
DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Presentation may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad Solutions Inc.'s (the "Company") plans, strategies, business prospects, market opportunity and future financial or operating performance. Statements using words such as "may," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms, are also forward- looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; the ability to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to manage growth effectively; the ability to accurately value and manage inventory, and to maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; the ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine the technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 10, 2021 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This Presentation also includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") including, but not limited to, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. Contribution Margin means net sale proceeds less holding and selling costs, plus other services. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments for amortization of share based compensation, impairments and other non-cash expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

This Presentation also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures is included.

Industry and Market Data

In this Presentation, the Company relies on and refers to certain information and statistics obtained from third-party sources which they believe to be reliable. The Company has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information.

Trademarks

This Presentation may contain trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, some of the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this Presentation may be listed without the TM, SM © or ® symbols, but the Company will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the rights of the applicable owners, if any, to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights.

OUR MISSION:

PROVIDE YOUR BEST WAY TO

BUY AND SELL A HOME. PERIOD.

01 REAL ESTATE IS CHANGING

02 OFFERPAD'S MARKET APPROACH

03 OFFERPAD'S GROWTH DRIVERS

  1. BUSINESS MODEL POSITIONED TO PERFORM
  2. APPENDIX

01 REAL ESTATE IS CHANGING

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Offerpad Solutions Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
