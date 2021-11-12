Offerpad : Shareholder Letter dated November 10, 2021 - Form 8-K/A 11/12/2021 | 05:40pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS Q3 | 2021 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS RECORD REVENUE $540M RECORD GROSS PROFIT $53M RECORD HOMES SOLD 1,673 RECORD HOMES ACQUIRED 2,753 Expanded our service offerings to include Offerpad Bundle Rewards Launched 4 NEW markets Raised our full-year 2021 outlook a v c v s c 04 Welcome to Offerpad 05 Letter to Shareholders 06 Investment Highlights 07 Customer Feedback 08 Business Highlights 10 Financial Results Summary 12 Offerpad's Upwardly Revised 2021 Full Year Outlook 13 Appendix WELCOME TO OFFERPAD HOW WE ARE DIFFERENT: 1 Creating a Real Estate Solutions Center We are offering services to meet homeowners needs beyond just buying and selling. 2 Offering Customizable Options With multiple service offerings to chose from, homeowners can create customizable solutions to best meet their needs. 3 Building Sustainable Growth Our focus is on growing rapidly in a responsible and disciplined manner that balances our goal of increased market share with achieving long-term sustainable profitability. 4 Utilizing Industry Expertise Our in-house real estate experts provide deep, local real estate expertise to ensure we are accounting for the unique market conditions in each location to optimize our performance. 5 Adding Value through Renovations Our renovations team is able to navigate less traditional and larger renovations projects, expanding our customer base and adding value to each home. 6 Applying Flexibility We use real time market data and sentiment to proactively anticipate and integrate changes in market conditions into our model. Our agility and flexibility mitigate impacts from external risk factors. DEAR SHAREHOLDERS, When we founded Offerpad six years ago, our objective was simple and the same as it is today: to revolutionize real estate by making the traditional home buying and selling experience easier and more convenient. Home by home, we continue to learn from and meet our customers wherever they are in their real estate journey and provide them with customizable solutions and services when and where they need them. We do this by leveraging our deep industry and local market expertise, along with our proprietary technology platform, to digitally deliver on-demand solutions that give our customers greater convenience, certainty and control over their real estate needs. Offerpad's strategic plan and business model are designed to fuel sustainable growth in any real estate cycle as we rapidly scale and introduce our Solutions Center approach across the country. Our focus is on delivering exceptional service and customer satisfaction as we continue to grow rapidly in a responsible and disciplined way. That means balancing our goal of increased market share with long-term profitability while transforming the residential real estate experience for customers. As we increase penetration in our existing markets, expand into new ones and build upon the ancillary services we currently offer, we remain dedicated more than ever to our founding mission: to provide your best way to buy and sell a home. Period. Thank you for joining us on this journey. Brian Bair | Chairman and CEO INVESTMENT HIGHLIG Large Addressable Market Offerpad operates in the residential real estate market with a Total A Market of approximately $2T. Focused Business Model Offerpad is focused on responsible, long-term growth powered by o real estate expertise and an advanced, proprietary algorithm that hel to optimize each transaction. Competitive Differentiation Offerpad's Solutions Center provides a diversified suite of real estate services, customizable to meet each individual customer's needs. Attractive Growth Profile Offerpad's growth is fueled by geographic expansion, existing marke penetration and the roll out of more ancillary services that create value for our customers. 9 OUT OF 10 WOULD RECOMMEND TO A FRIEND* +77 NET PROMOTER "Highly recommend" SCORE* Robert in Charlotte "Professional & personal" 94% CUSTOMER Brian in Orlando SATISFACTION* "Great solution" Michelle in Raleigh BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS Market Expansion Offerpad's record revenue of $540 million in 3Q 2021 was fueled by solid execution of our business plan and strategy, as well as the comprehensive roll out of services in four new U.S. markets. We use market-specific criteria to strategically select locations that will support Offerpad's long-term growth objectives, including: • Geographical diversity • Historical transactions (quantity and composition) • Housing affordability • Housing supply and demand • Market durability • Population and employment growth BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS Renovations Increase Growth Opportunity Our differentiated approach to renovations utilizes in-house talent, increasing our efficiency and improving the consistency of our quality. The sophisticated, technology driven logistics operation managed by our Renovations team allows us to take on less traditional and larger renovations projects, which in turn expands our potential customer base. In addition, our team embraces our flexible and adaptable culture to mitigate industry or other supply chain related challenges. PROPRIETARY FIELD AUTOMATION EXPERIENCE EFFICIENCY APPROX. 1.4 AVG. 18,000 DAYS Renovations through per thousand dollars spent September 30, 2021 on renovations in 3Q 2021 Increased Ancillary Services Helix GO Field Automation Not only are we expanding into new markets, we are also focused on increasing the diversity of our service offerings. By continuing to build out the suite of services in our real estate Solutions Center platform, we can increase the number of transactions per customer, increase our opportunity to build brand loyalty through customer engagement and increase our margins. Offerpad Bundle Rewards Launched in the 3Q 2021, Bundle Rewards is a new way customers can benefit from even more Offerpad services. Customers in 10 of our 21 markets have already saved money from bundling products such as the sale and purchase of a home or utilizing Offerpad Home Loans. CONTRIBUTION INTEREST PER HOME PROFIT SOLD AFTER KEY TAKEAWAYS Renovations expand our buy box and value creation opportunities Ancillary Services increase customer transactions and diversify our offerings OFFERPAD'S FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY Compared with 3Q 2020 Revenue in 3Q 2021 totaled $540.3M, an increase of 190% Offerpad sold 1,673 homes in 3Q 2021, an increase of 123% Offerpad acquired 2,753 homes in 3Q 2021, an increase of 258% Gross profit in 3Q 2021 was $53.1M, an increase of 169% Net loss for 3Q 2021 was $(15.3)M, a 420% decrease • Net loss includes a $13.2M non-cash charge to mark to market the Warrant Liability Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1M, compared to $(0.8)M Contribution profit after interest per home sold was $22,700, an increase of 48% TOTAL REVENUE ($B) $1.85 TO $1.90 +94% $1.1 $1.1 CAGR1 $0.9 $0.3 $0.1 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021E NET INCOME (LOSS) & ADJ. EBITDA ($M) See page 20 for a reconciliation to the most directly NET INCOME ADJ. NET INCOME ADJ. EBITDA comparable GAAP measure and additional information. (LOSS) (LOSS) OFFERPAD'S FULL YEAR OUTLOOK UPWARDLY REVISED 2021 SOLD PROFIT EBITDA HOMES REVENUE GROSS ADJ. 188 $100M $5M $15.5M Low end of homes Midpoint of Gross Profit range Midpoint of sold range Revenue range increased $5M Adjusted increased by increased $100M EBITDA range 188 homes increased $15.5M1 HOMES SOLD 5,800-6,000 REVENUE $1.85-$1.90B GROSS PROFIT $175-$185M ADJUSTED EBITDA $0-$15M (1) See Non-GAAP financial measures on page 17 for an explanation of why a reconciliation of this guidance cannot be provided. APPENDIX Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this shareholder letter may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad's financial outlook for full year 2021 and anticipated growth in the industry in which Offerpad operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Offerpad's ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; Offerpad's ability to grow market share in its existing markets or any new markets it may enter; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Offerpad's ability to manage its growth effectively; Offerpad's ability to accurately value and manage inventory, and to maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; Offerpad's ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine its technology platform; Offerpad's ability to maintain and enhance its products and brand, and to attract customers; Offerpad's ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; and the success of strategic relationships with third parties. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 10, 2021, and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this shareholder letter. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this shareholder letter should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. 13 | 3Q 2021 OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 540,287 $ 186,365 $ 1,202,906 $ 841,027 Cost of revenue 487,165 166,600 1,065,383 778,503 Gross profit 53,122 19,765 137,523 62,524 Operating expenses: Sales, marketing and operating 38,727 16,072 95,398 59,048 General and administrative 8,160 3,981 18,031 12,204 Technology and development 2,777 1,633 7,663 5,454 Total operating expenses 49,664 21,686 121,092 76,706 Income (loss) from operations 3,458 (1,921 ) 16,431 (14,182 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (13,185 ) - (13,185 ) - Interest expense (5,495 ) (1,312 ) (9,670 ) (8,404 ) Other income, net - 289 248 787 Total other expense (18,680 ) (1,023 ) (22,607 ) (7,617 ) Loss before income taxes (15,222 ) (2,944 ) (6,176 ) (21,799 ) Income tax expense (81 ) - (170 ) - Net loss $ (15,303 ) $ (2,944 ) $ (6,346 ) $ (21,799 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.38 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 115,985 57,865 78,191 57,865 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 115,985 57,865 78,191 57,865 14 | 3Q 2021 OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value per share, unaudited) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,634 $ 43,938 Restricted cash 20,024 6,804 Accounts receivable 10,038 2,309 Inventory 902,062 171,359 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,453 2,880 Total current assets 1,059,211 227,290 Property and equipment, net 9,556 8,231 Other non-current assets 193 352 TOTAL ASSETS (1 ) $ 1,068,960 $ 235,873 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,126 $ 2,149 Accrued liabilities 28,354 11,181 Secured credit facilities and notes payable 509,833 50,143 Secured credit facilities and notes payable, net - related party 241,208 126,825 Total current liabilities 785,521 190,298 Secured credit facilities and notes payable, net of current portion - 4,710 Warrant liabilities 39,711 - Total liabilities (2 ) 825,232 195,008 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Series A convertible preferred stock, zero and 21,011 shares authorized, respectively; zero and 20,907 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $15,099, respectively - 14,921 Series A-1 convertible preferred stock, zero and 10,905 shares authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $7,500, respectively - 7,470 Series A-2 convertible preferred stock, zero and 8,322 shares authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $7,500, respectively - 7,463 Series B convertible preferred stock, zero and 58,390 shares authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively; liquidation preference of $0and $50,000, respectively - 49,845 Series C convertible preferred stock, zero and 56,716 shares authorized, respectively; zero and 39,985 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $105,750, respectively - 104,424 Total temporary equity - 184,123 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Class A common stock, $0.0001 and $0.00001 par value, respectively; 2,000,000 and 256,694 shares authorized, respectively; 223,529 and 57,865 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 22 - Class B common stock, $0.0001 and zero par value, respectively; 20,000 and zero shares authorized, respectively; 14,816 and zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2 - Additional paid in capital 388,566 5,908 Accumulated deficit (144,862 ) (138,516 ) Treasury stock - (10,650 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 243,728 (143,258 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 1,068,960 $ 235,873 (1) Our consolidated assets as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include the following assets of certain variable interest entities ("VIEs") that can only be used to settle the liabilities of those VIEs: Restricted cash, $20,024 and $6,804; Accounts receivable, $8,345 and $1,638; Inventory, $900,283 and $171,212; Prepaid expenses and other current assets, $2,879 and $1,036; Property and equipment, net, $4,377 and $2,772; Total assets of $935,908 and $183,462, respectively. (2) Our consolidated liabilities as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 include the following liabilities for which the VIE creditors do not have recourse to Offerpad: Accounts payable, $4,561 and $716; Accrued liabilities, $2,442 and $575; Current portion of secured creditfacilities and notes payable, net, $751,041 and $173,539; Noncurrent portion of secured credit facilities and notes payable, net, $0 and $653; Total liabilities, $758,044 and $175,483, respectively. 15 | 3Q 2021 OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,346 ) $ (21,799 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 433 308 Gain on sale of equipment (246 ) - Amortization of debt financing costs 454 304 Impairment of inventory 1,342 2,971 Stock-based compensation 2,316 875 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 13,185 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,717 ) (1,472 ) Inventory (721,979 ) 214,080 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,174 ) (555 ) Accounts payable 3,857 439 Accrued liabilities 17,063 685 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (704,812 ) 195,836 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (13,609 ) (67 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,032 - Net cash used in investing activities (11,577 ) (67 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Business Combination 284,011 - Issuance cost of common stock (51,249 ) - Borrowings from credit facilities and notes payable 1,702,702 556,627 Repayments of credit facilities and notes payable (1,130,563 ) (772,021 ) Payment of debt financing costs (3,229 ) (598 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class C preferred stock, net - 29,823 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 633 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 802,305 (186,169 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 85,916 9,600 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 50,742 29,883 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 136,658 $ 39,483 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,634 $ 35,948 Restricted cash 20,024 3,535 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 136,658 $ 39,483 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash payments for interest $ 9,630 $ 11,890 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of property and equipment, net to inventory $ 10,065 $ - Acquisition of warrant liabilities $ 26,525 $ - Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ 184,123 $ - Conversion of treasury stock $ 10,650 $ - 16 | 3Q 2021 Non-GAAP financial measures In addition to Offerpad's results of operations above, Offerpad's management utilizes certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures have limitations as analytical tools when assessing Offerpad's operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, including gross profit and net income. Offerpad may calculate or present its non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies who report measures with similar titles and, as a result, the non-GAAP financial measures Offerpad reports may not be comparable with those of companies in its industry or in other industries. Offerpad has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted net income (loss) within this shareholder letter because Offerpad is unable to calculate certain reconciling items without making unreasonable efforts. These items, which include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, could materially affect the computation of forward-looking net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of Offerpad's control. Adjusted gross profit, contribution profit, and contribution profit after interest (and related margins) Offerpad believes that adjusted gross profit, contribution profit, and contribution profit after interest are useful financial measures for investors as they are used by management in evaluating unit level economics and operating performance across its markets. Each of these measures is intended to present the economics related to homes sold during a given period. Offerpad does so by including revenue generated from homes sold (and ancillary services) in the period and only the expenses that are directly attributable to such home sales, even if such expenses were recognized in prior periods, and excluding expenses related to homes that remain in inventory as of the end of the period presented. Contribution profit provides investors a measure to assess Offerpad's ability to generate returns on homes sold during a reporting period after considering home acquisition costs, renovation and repair costs, and adjusting for holding costs and selling costs. Contribution profit after interest further impacts gross profit by including interest costs (including senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities) attributable to homes sold during a reporting period. Offerpad believes these measures facilitate meaningful period over period comparisons and illustrate our ability to generate returns on assets sold after considering the costs directly related to the assets sold in a presented period. Adjusted gross profit, contribution profit and contribution profit after interest (and related margins) are supplemental measures of Offerpad's operating performance and have limitations as analytical tools. For example, these measures include costs that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in inventory at the end of the period, costs required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Offerpad's results as reported under GAAP. Offerpad includes a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is gross profit. 17 | 3Q 2021 Adjusted gross profit / margin Offerpad calculates adjusted gross profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for (1) net inventory impairment plus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue. Net inventory impairment is calculated by adding back the inventory impairment charges recorded during the period on homes that remain in inventory at period end and subtracting the inventory impairment charges recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Offerpad defines adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance, as it captures gross margin performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Adjusted gross profit helps management assess performance across the key phases of processing a home (acquisitions, renovations, and resale) for a specific resale cohort. Contribution profit / margin Offerpad calculates contribution profit as adjusted gross profit, minus (1) direct selling costs incurred on homes sold during the presented period, minus (2) holding costs incurred in the current period on homes sold during the period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, minus (3) holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the current period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, plus (4) other income which historically is primarily comprised of net income to us from the investment related to Offerpad's Home Loans operations. The composition of Offerpad's holding costs is described in the footnotes to the reconciliation table below. Offerpad defines contribution margin as contribution profit as a percentage of revenue. Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures the unit level performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Contribution profit helps management assess inflows and outflow directly associated with a specific resale cohort. Contribution profit / margin after interest Offerpad defines contribution profit after interest as contribution profit, minus (1) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue, minus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period, recorded in costs of sales, and previously excluded from adjusted gross profit, and minus (3) interest expense under Offerpad's senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities incurred on homes sold during the period. This includes interest expense recorded in prior periods in which the sale occurred. Offerpad's senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities are secured by its homes in inventory and drawdowns are made on a per-home basis at the time of purchase and are required to be repaid at the time the homes are sold. Offerpad defines contribution margin after interest as contribution profit after interest as a percentage of revenue. Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance. Contribution profit after interest helps management assess contribution margin performance, per above, when fully burdened with costs of financing. 18 | 3Q 2021 The following table presents a reconciliation of Offerpad's adjusted gross profit, contribution profit and contribution profit after interest to its gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages and homes

sold, unaudited) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Gross profit $ 53,122 $ 50,864 $ 33,537 $ 25,254 $ 19,766 Gross margin 9.8 % 13.4 % 11.8 % 11.3 % 10.6 % Homes sold 1,673 1,259 1,018 849 749 Gross profit per home sold 31.8 40.4 32.9 29.7 26.4 Adjustments: Inventory impairment - current period 676 177 104 144 28 Inventory impairment - prior period (152 ) (95 ) (138 ) (46 ) (398 ) Interest expense capitalized 1,410 767 606 396 426 Adjusted gross profit 55,056 51,713 34,109 25,748 19,822 Adjusted gross margin 10.2 % 13.7 % 12.0 % 11.5 % 10.6 % Adjustments: Direct selling costs (11,350 ) (8,787 ) (8,036 ) (5,981 ) (5,599 ) Holding costs on sales - current period (910 ) (533 ) (461 ) (434 ) (489 ) Holding costs on sales - prior period (295 ) (188 ) (193 ) (158 ) (424 ) Other income - 7 241 47 289 Contribution profit 42,501 42,212 25,661 19,221 13,599 Contribution margin 7.9 % 11.1 % 9.0 % 8.6 % 7.3 % Homes sold 1,673 1,259 1,018 849 749 Contribution profit per home sold 25.4 33.5 25.2 22.6 18.2 Adjustments: Interest expense capitalized (1,410 ) (767 ) (606 ) (396 ) (426 ) Interest expense on homes sold - current period (2,381 ) (1,345 ) (1,117 ) (916 ) (742 ) Interest expense on homes sold - prior period (697 ) (386 ) (446 ) (336 ) (899 ) Contribution profit after Interest 38,014 39,714 23,491 17,574 11,533 Contribution margin after interest 7.0 % 10.5 % 8.3 % 7.9 % 6.2 % Homes sold 1,673 1,259 1,018 849 749 Contribution profit after interest per home sold 22.7 31.5 23.1 20.7 15.4 Note: Current period represents adjustments for costs incurred on homes sold in the period presented and prior periods represents adjustments for costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the period presented. 19 | 3Q 2021 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA We also present Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, which our management team uses to assess our underlying financial performance. We believe these measures provide insight into period over period performance, adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items. We calculate Adjusted Net (Loss) Income as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. We define Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Margin as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income as a percentage of revenue. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net (Loss) Income adjusted for interest expense, amortization of capitalized interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental to our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations. For example, Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the impact of certain costs required to be recorded under GAAP and could differ substantially from similarly titled measures presented by other companies in our industry or companies in other industries. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of our Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA to our GAAP net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (15,303 ) $ 9,190 $ (233 ) $ (1,321 ) $ (2,942 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 13,185 - - - - Adjusted net income (loss) $ (2,118 ) $ 9,190 $ (233 ) $ (1,321 ) $ (2,942 ) Adjusted net income margin (0.4 %) 2.4 % (0.1 %) (0.6 %) (1.6 %) Adjustments: Interest expense 5,495 2,257 1,918 1,626 1,312 Amortization of capitalized interest(1) 1,410 767 606 396 426 Income tax expense 81 89 0 163 - Depreciation and amortization 156 146 130 125 104 Amortization of share based compensation 1,053 649 613 488 337 Adjusted EBITDA 6,077 13,098 3,034 1,478 (763 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 1.1 % 3.5 % 1.1 % 0.7 % (0.4 %) (1) Amortization of capitalized interest represents all interest related costs, including senior and mezzanine interest related costs, incurred on homes sold in the period presented that were capitalized and expensed in cost of sales at the time of sale. 20 | 3Q 2021 Attachments Original document

