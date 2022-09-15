Advanced search
    OPAD   US67623L1098

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.

(OPAD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
1.410 USD   -0.70%
08:03aOfferpad Solves Literally (Almost) Everything in New Creative Campaign
BU
08/04Goldman Sachs Lowers Offerpad Solutions Price Target to $2.25 From $4.75, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08/04Berenberg Bank Adjusts Offerpad Solutions' Price Target to $6 From $7, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Offerpad Solves Literally (Almost) Everything in New Creative Campaign

09/15/2022 | 08:03am EDT
From junk drawers to adult children who won’t leave the nest, company’s new ads tout solutions for nearly every real-life real estate need

Offerpad (NYSE: OPAD) today unveiled its new marketing campaign, “Literally (Almost) Everything,” highlighting the company’s expanded services that help make “real estat-ing” easier for everyone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005225/en/

The new creative approach spotlights Offerpad’s distinct and lighthearted brand personality that sets it apart from competitors in the often staid and predictable real estate category. In four new humorous :30 TV spots, Offerpad handles unique customer challenges that pop up when trying to buy or sell a home, like tackling the infamous home junk drawer and having the awkward conversation to encourage your middle-aged son to leave the nest. We’ve all been there! The campaign also highlights Offerpad’s bundle service. Eligible customers who buy, sell and get a mortgage with Offerpad Home Loans can save thousands.*

“We built the Offerpad brand to stand out in the ‘sea of sameness’ of this industry,” said Joe Grusman, Offerpad’s Chief Marketing Officer. “From our vibrant orange logo to industry-leading services, our marketing campaign reflects how we take our customers’ needs and business seriously, but not ourselves. It speaks to the desire everyone has to make life simpler while staying true to the humor, lightness and human touch of the Offerpad brand.”

This campaign reflects the company’s deep-rooted experience in the industry and firsthand knowledge of just how complicated and stressful real estate can be. With a dynamic and ever-changing housing market, Offerpad has the experts and services ready to help customers with all their real estate needs with smart technology and local teams in each community they serve. From cash sales and listing services to home loans and bundling options, Offerpad can now do literally (almost) everything to make “real estat-ing” easier with a one-stop solution for all things home.

Barrett SF concepted Offerpad’s new spots, which were directed by Dave Haroldsen, Offerpad’s Head of Brand, and filmed by EPIC LIGHT STUDIOS. The spots are scheduled to begin airing in each of Offerpad’s 28 active markets across the U.S. in early September. The new creative will also include a digital ad campaign highlighting the company's home buying, selling and financing solutions. You can watch the new ads on Offerpad’s YouTube channel.

*Not available in all states. Real estate brokerage and mortgage services provided by licensed affiliates. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.offerpad.com for more details.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time ‘real estat-ing’ and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgage and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. Pairing proprietary technology with local expertise in residential real estate, Offerpad puts you in control of the process and helps you find the right solution to fit your needs.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 043 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,77 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Average target price 4,22 $
Spread / Average Target 199%
Brian Bair Founder
Michael S. Burnett Chief Financial Officer
Gint Grabauskas Chief Technology Officer
Katie Curnutte Independent Director
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.-77.97%348
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.99%24 561
KE HOLDINGS INC.-9.24%23 061
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED8.50%13 468
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.19%8 620
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.07%7 993