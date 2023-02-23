Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Offerpad Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAD   US67623L1098

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.

(OPAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-22 pm EST
0.6818 USD   -3.97%
08:32aOfferpad to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
07:35aWedbush Trims Offerpad Solutions' Price Target to $1 From $2, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/22Offerpad : How to Get a Jump on Rising Interest Rates Ahead of the Spring Home Selling Season
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Offerpad to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

02/23/2023 | 08:32am EST
Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today announced that Brian Bair, Offerpad’s Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 am PT on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the JMP Securities Technology Conference. A live webcast will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp58/opad/1669200. Both a live and replay of the webcast can be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time ‘real estat-ing’ and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

#OPAD_IR


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 834 M - -
Net income 2022 -75,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 169 M 169 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Offerpad Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Average target price 1,49 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Bair Founder
Michael S. Burnett Chief Financial Officer
Gint Grabauskas Chief Technology Officer
Katie Curnutte Independent Director
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.48.06%169
CBRE GROUP, INC.11.47%26 564
KE HOLDINGS INC.37.46%23 992
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.05%14 698
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.85%9 909
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED7.05%8 098