  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Offerpad Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAD   US67623L1098

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.

(OPAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-27 pm EST
0.7239 USD   -3.48%
01/27/2023 | 04:31pm EST - Offerpad to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on February 22nd
BU
01/10Agents : Why you should include Offerpad in your silver linings playbook for 2023
PU
01/06Offerpad : 6 Steps to Get You into Your Next Home
PU
Offerpad to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on February 22nd

01/27/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today the company will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The company also will host a conference call and accompanying webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss financial results and recent developments.

The conference call will be webcast live on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Participants in the call can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. A replay of the event will be available on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time ‘real estat-ing’ and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

#OPAD_IR


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 822 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 962 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Offerpad Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,75 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
Managers and Directors
Brian Bair Founder
Michael S. Burnett Chief Financial Officer
Gint Grabauskas Chief Technology Officer
Katie Curnutte Independent Director
Kenneth David DeGiorgio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.62.87%185
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.91%25 995
KE HOLDINGS INC.31.52%23 642
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.76%15 381
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.08%10 315
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED14.16%8 635