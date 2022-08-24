Log in
    OFEQ.N0000   LK0132N00007

OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC

(OFEQ.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2021-03-24
54.40 LKR   -0.37%
08/23Office Equipment PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
06/07Office Equipment PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/07Office Equipment PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Office Equipment : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

08/24/2022 | 10:38am EDT
OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Group

Three

Three

Months Ended

Months Ended

Variance

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

13,298,908

17,443,051

(23.76)

Cost of Sales

(1,749,867)

(6,096,165)

(71.30)

Gross Profit

11,549,041

11,346,886

1.78

Other Income

129,053

101,746

26.84

Distribution Cost

(1,277,181)

(1,485,644)

(14.03)

Administration Expenses

(6,431,148)

(5,724,225)

12.35

Results from Operating activitie

3,969,765

4,238,763

(6.35)

Finance Cost

(140,067)

(472,224)

(70.34)

Finance Income

1,635,264

1,116,447

46.47

Net Finance (Cost/Income)

1,495,197

644,223

132.09

Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation

5,464,962

4,882,986

11.92

Income Tax Expenses

(1,358,023)

(833,143)

63.00

Profit /(Loss) After Income Taxation

4,106,939

4,049,843

1.41

Other Comprehensive Incom

Net charge in fair value of Available-for-Sale Financial

137,051

6,875

Assets

Impairment Loss/Reversal of impairment Loss on Available-

0

0

for-Sale Financial Assets recognised through Profit and Loss

Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement Benefit

(63,889)

97,304

Obligation

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the perio

73,162

104,179

(29.77)

Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period

4,180,101

4,154,022

0.63

Earnings Per Share

4.93

4.86

Segmental Analysis

Sale of Cash Handling Solutions

1,159,415

4,727,589

Maintenance and Service

9,460,037

8,647,824

CPS Cash Processing

819,569

0

Sale And Service Of Computer

1,859,887

4,067,638

13,298,908

17,443,051

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

  1. The figures are provisional and subject to audit.
  2. The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards-LKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation which have been adopted in the previous year.
  3. Comparative figures have been re-classified to conform with the current year's presentation.
  4. There are no other material events, which have occurred subsequent to the period where adjustments are necessary.
  5. There are no changes in contingent liabilities of material nature since the last annual balance sheet date.

Stated Capital

Stated Capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below.

As at

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Ordinary shares

833,560

833,560

Market price per share

For the quarter ended 30th June

2022

2021

Rs.

Rs.

Highest price

No Trading

No Trading

Lowest price

No Trading

No Trading

Closing price as at 30th June

No Trading

No Trading

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August, 2022

OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Company

Three

Three

Months Ended

Months Ended

Variance

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Rs.

Rs.

%

Revenue

11,439,020

13,375,414

(14.48)

Cost of Sales

(747,018)

(3,413,973)

(78.12)

Gross Profit

10,692,002

9,961,441

7.33

Other Income

89,050

84,472

5.42

Distribution Cost

(1,244,011)

(1,413,556)

(11.99)

Administration Expenses

(5,848,894)

(5,334,856)

9.64

Results from Operating activitie

3,688,147

3,297,501

11.85

Finance Cost

(140,067)

(457,132)

(69.36)

Finance Income

1,632,546

1,116,447

46.23

Net Finance (Cost/Income)

1,492,479

659,315

126.37

Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation

5,180,626

3,956,816

30.93

Income Tax Expenses

(1,299,281)

(659,499)

97.01

Profit/(Loss) After Income Taxation

3,881,345

3,297,317

17.71

Other Comprehensive Incom

Net charge in fair value of Available-for-Sale Financial

137,051

6,875

1,893.47

Assets

Impairment Loss/Reversal of impairment Loss on Available-

for-Sale Financial Assets recognised through Profit and Loss

Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement

(125,239)

82,605

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the perio

11,812

89,480

(86.80)

Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period

3,893,157

3,386,797

14.95

Earnings Per Share

4.66

3.96

The above figures are Provisional and unaudited

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August, 2022

OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC

Statement of Financial Position

Group

Company

As at

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

31st March 2022

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

31st March 2022

ASSETS

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Non-Current Assets

Property,Plant and Equipment

2,168,871

2,370,020

2,491,159

2,168,871

2,461,920

2,491,159

Non Current Financial Assets

1,745,232

1,446,410

1,970,962

1,826,232

1,527,410

2,051,962

Deferred Tax Assets

7,079,739

1,433,362

7,079,739

6,226,856

6,226,856

6,226,856

Total Non Current Asset

10,993,842

5,249,792

11,541,860

10,221,959

10,216,186

10,769,977

Current Assets

Inventories

4,870,272

19,579,808

4,970,889

4,870,272

9,834,087

4,970,889

Trade and Other Receivables

18,780,210

21,007,711

27,754,664

17,033,995

17,081,132

25,556,110

Related Company Balances

29,771,550

15,962,455

17,898,744

26,975,897

14,856,985

15,076,817

Income Tax Refund

0

0

0

0

739,995

0

Other Financial Assets

23,959,011

23,958,154

23,959,011

23,959,011

23,774,855

23,959,011

Cash and Cash Equivalents

2,989,965

615,758

4,604,293

1,260,945

258,549

3,107,163

Total Current Assets

80,371,008

81,123,886

79,187,601

74,100,120

66,545,603

72,669,990

TOTAL ASSETS

91,364,850

86,373,678

90,729,461

84,322,079

76,761,789

83,439,967

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

Stated Capital (833,560)

833,560

833,560

833,560

833,560

833,560

833,560

Reserves

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other Components of Equity

1,859,848

1,198,246

1,722,797

1,859,848

1,198,245

1,722,797

Retained Earnings

52,378,271

43,876,379

48,193,224

46,932,867

37,198,962

43,176,761

Total Equity Attributable to Own

55,071,679

45,908,185

50,749,581

49,626,275

39,230,767

45,733,118

Non Current Liabilitie

Long Term Lease Liabilities

1,299,280

3,332,763

1,299,280

1,299,280

472,006

1,299,280

Retirement Benefit Obligation

3,639,370

3,245,790

3,407,600

2,951,534

2,347,269

2,696,836

Total Non Current Liabilitie

4,938,650

6,578,553

4,706,880

4,250,814

2,819,275

3,996,116

Current Liabilitie

Trade and Other Payables

16,136,125

24,201,529

29,054,570

15,889,796

24,394,848

28,062,467

Obligation Under Finance Lease

1,428,327

1,336,592

1,904,436

1,428,327

4,169,999

1,904,436

Related Company Balances

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bank Overdraft

9,651,844

7,971,327

0

9,651,844

5,920,764

0

Income Tax Liabilities

3,912,089

151,356

4,087,858

3,248,887

0

3,517,694

Other Loans

205,000

205,000

205,000

205,000

205,000

205,000

Provision for Warranty Obligations

21,136

21,136

21,136

21,136

21,136

21,136

Total Current liabilitie

31,354,521

33,886,940

35,273,000

30,444,990

34,711,747

33,710,733

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILI

91,364,850

86,373,678

90,729,461

84,322,079

76,761,789

83,439,967

Net Asset Value Per Share

66.07

55.07

60.88

59.54

47.06

54.86

-

-

-

-

-

-

L.I.Ratnasabapathy

Director

A.M.De Alwis

Director

Date 22nd August, 2022

OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC

Statement of Changes in Equity

For Three Months Ended 30th June 2022

Group

Stated

Retained

Available for

Total

Capital

Earnings

Sale Reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01/04/2021

833,560

39,729,232

1,191,371

41,754,163

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

4,049,843

0

4,049,843

Gain or Bargaining Acquisition of Subsidiary

0

0

0

0

Dividend

0

0

0

0

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

97,304

6,875

104,179

Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

4,147,147

6,875

4,154,022

Balance as at 30/06/2021

833,560

43,876,379

1,198,246

45,908,185

Balance as at 01/04/2022

833,560

48,193,224

1,722,797

50,749,581

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

4,106,939

0

4,106,939

Dividend

0

0

0

0

Gain or Bargaining Acquisition of Subsidiary

0

141,997

0

141,997

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

(63,889)

137,051

73,162

Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

4,185,047

137,051

4,322,098

Balance as at 30/06/2022

833,560

52,378,271

1,859,848

55,071,679

Company

Stated

Retained

Available for

Total

Capital

Earnings

Sale Reserve

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Balance as at 01/04/2021

833,560

33,819,040

1,191,370

35,843,970

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

3,297,317

0

3,297,317

Dividend

0

0

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

82,605

6,875

89,480

Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

3,379,922

6,875

3,386,797

Balance as at 30/06/2021

833,560

37,198,962

1,198,245

39,230,767

Balance as at 01/04/2022

833,560

43,176,761

1,722,797

45,733,118

Profit/(Loss) for the period

0

3,881,345

0

3,881,345

Dividend

0

0

Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

(125,239)

137,051

11,812

Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year

0

3,756,106

137,051

3,893,157

Balance as at 30/06/2022

833,560

46,932,867

1,859,848

49,626,275

OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC

Cash Flow Statements

Group

Company

Three

Three

Three

Three

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

30th June 2022

30th June 2021

Cash Flow From Operating Activitie

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Net Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation And Extraordinary Item

5,464,962

4,882,986

5,180,626

3,956,816

Adjustment for

Depreciation

322,287

169,287

322,287

169,287

Interest Cost

140,066

472,224

140,066

457,132

Interest Income

0

0

0

0

Income Tax Provision

(1,358,023)

(833,143)

(1,299,281)

(659,499)

Provision For Gratuity

167,880

173,403

129,459

146,580

Profit/(Loss) on Disposal

0

0

0

0

Operating Profit/(Loss) Before Working Capital Change

4,737,172

4,864,757

4,473,157

4,070,316

Working Capital Adjustmen

(Increase) / Decrease in Inventories

100,617

(5,756,550)

100,617

(5,756,550)

(Increase) / Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables

10,387,787

1,812,459

9,821,396

5,100,257

Increase /( Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables

(13,923,230)

1,828,625

(13,377,977)

202,145

Increase /( Decrease) in Related Party

(11,952,343)

(3,992,210)

(11,899,080)

(2,816,337)

Cash Generated From Operation

(10,649,997)

(1,242,919)

(10,881,887)

799,831

Income Tax Paid

0

0

0

0

Interest Paid

0

0

0

0

WHT

0

0

-

0

Gratuity Paid

0

(357,500)

0

(357,500)

Net Cash Flows From Operating Activitie

(10,649,997)

(1,600,419)

(10,881,887)

442,331

Cash Flow From Investing Activitie

Purchase of Property, Plant And Equipment

0

0

0

0

Investments during the year

0

0

0

0

Sales Proceeds of Disposal

0

0

0

0

Acquisition of Subsidiary

0

0

0

0

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activitie

0

0

0

0

Cash Flow From Financing Activitie

Long Term Loans

0

0

0

0

Dividend Paid

0

0

0

0

Finance Lease

(476,109)

(567,844)

(476,109)

(567,844)

Interest Cost

(140,066)

(472,224)

(140,066)

(457,132)

Net Cash Flows From Financing Activitie

(616,175)

(1,040,068)

(616,175)

(1,024,976)

Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalent

(11,266,172)

(2,640,487)

(11,498,062)

(582,645)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Yea

4,604,293

(4,715,082)

3,107,163

(5,079,570)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year (Note A

(6,661,879)

(7,355,569)

(8,390,899)

(5,662,215)

Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalent

Favourable Balances

Cash in hand and at Bank

2,989,965

615,758

1,260,945

258,549

Unfavourable Balances

Bank Overdraft

(9,651,844)

(7,971,327)

(9,651,844)

(5,920,764)

(6,661,879)

(7,355,569)

(8,390,899)

(5,662,215)

-

-

-

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Office Equipment plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
