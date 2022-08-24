Office Equipment : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC

Cash Flow Statements

Group Company

Three Three Three Three

Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended

30th June 2022 30th June 2021 30th June 2022 30th June 2021

Cash Flow From Operating Activitie Rs. Rs. Rs. Rs.

Net Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation And Extraordinary Item 5,464,962 4,882,986 5,180,626 3,956,816

Adjustment for

Depreciation 322,287 169,287 322,287 169,287

Interest Cost 140,066 472,224 140,066 457,132

Interest Income 0 0 0 0

Income Tax Provision (1,358,023) (833,143) (1,299,281) (659,499)

Provision For Gratuity 167,880 173,403 129,459 146,580

Profit/(Loss) on Disposal 0 0 0 0

Operating Profit/(Loss) Before Working Capital Change 4,737,172 4,864,757 4,473,157 4,070,316

Working Capital Adjustmen

(Increase) / Decrease in Inventories 100,617 (5,756,550) 100,617 (5,756,550)

(Increase) / Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables 10,387,787 1,812,459 9,821,396 5,100,257

Increase /( Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables (13,923,230) 1,828,625 (13,377,977) 202,145

Increase /( Decrease) in Related Party (11,952,343) (3,992,210) (11,899,080) (2,816,337)

Cash Generated From Operation (10,649,997) (1,242,919) (10,881,887) 799,831

Income Tax Paid 0 0 0 0

Interest Paid 0 0 0 0

WHT 0 0 - 0

Gratuity Paid 0 (357,500) 0 (357,500)

Net Cash Flows From Operating Activitie (10,649,997) (1,600,419) (10,881,887) 442,331

Cash Flow From Investing Activitie

Purchase of Property, Plant And Equipment 0 0 0 0

Investments during the year 0 0 0 0

Sales Proceeds of Disposal 0 0 0 0

Acquisition of Subsidiary 0 0 0 0

Net Cash Flow from Investing Activitie 0 0 0 0

Cash Flow From Financing Activitie

Long Term Loans 0 0 0 0

Dividend Paid 0 0 0 0

Finance Lease (476,109) (567,844) (476,109) (567,844)

Interest Cost (140,066) (472,224) (140,066) (457,132)

Net Cash Flows From Financing Activitie (616,175) (1,040,068) (616,175) (1,024,976)

Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalent (11,266,172) (2,640,487) (11,498,062) (582,645)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Yea 4,604,293 (4,715,082) 3,107,163 (5,079,570)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year (Note A (6,661,879) (7,355,569) (8,390,899) (5,662,215)

Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalent

Favourable Balances

Cash in hand and at Bank 2,989,965 615,758 1,260,945 258,549

Unfavourable Balances

Bank Overdraft (9,651,844) (7,971,327) (9,651,844) (5,920,764)

(6,661,879) (7,355,569) (8,390,899) (5,662,215)