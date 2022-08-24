Office Equipment : Interim Financial Report 30.06.2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Group
Three
Three
Months Ended
Months Ended
Variance
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
13,298,908
17,443,051
(23.76)
Cost of Sales
(1,749,867)
(6,096,165)
(71.30)
Gross Profit
11,549,041
11,346,886
1.78
Other Income
129,053
101,746
26.84
Distribution Cost
(1,277,181)
(1,485,644)
(14.03)
Administration Expenses
(6,431,148)
(5,724,225)
12.35
Results from Operating activitie
3,969,765
4,238,763
(6.35)
Finance Cost
(140,067)
(472,224)
(70.34)
Finance Income
1,635,264
1,116,447
46.47
Net Finance (Cost/Income)
1,495,197
644,223
132.09
Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation
5,464,962
4,882,986
11.92
Income Tax Expenses
(1,358,023)
(833,143)
63.00
Profit /(Loss) After Income Taxation
4,106,939
4,049,843
1.41
Other Comprehensive Incom
Net charge in fair value of Available-for-Sale Financial
137,051
6,875
Assets
Impairment Loss/Reversal of impairment Loss on Available-
0
0
for-Sale Financial Assets recognised through Profit and Loss
Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement Benefit
(63,889)
97,304
Obligation
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the perio
73,162
104,179
(29.77)
Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period
4,180,101
4,154,022
0.63
Earnings Per Share
4.93
4.86
Segmental Analysis
Sale of Cash Handling Solutions
1,159,415
4,727,589
Maintenance and Service
9,460,037
8,647,824
CPS Cash Processing
819,569
0
Sale And Service Of Computer
1,859,887
4,067,638
13,298,908
17,443,051
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
The figures are provisional and subject to audit.
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards-LKAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, and has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation which have been adopted in the previous year.
Comparative figures have been re-classified to conform with the current year's presentation.
There are no other material events, which have occurred subsequent to the period where adjustments are necessary.
There are no changes in contingent liabilities of material nature since the last annual balance sheet date.
Stated Capital
Stated Capital is represented by number of shares in issue as given below.
As at
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Ordinary shares
833,560
833,560
Market price per share
For the quarter ended 30th June
2022
2021
Rs.
Rs.
Highest price
No Trading
No Trading
Lowest price
No Trading
No Trading
Closing price as at 30th June
No Trading
No Trading
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August, 2022
OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Company
Three
Three
Months Ended
Months Ended
Variance
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Rs.
Rs.
%
Revenue
11,439,020
13,375,414
(14.48)
Cost of Sales
(747,018)
(3,413,973)
(78.12)
Gross Profit
10,692,002
9,961,441
7.33
Other Income
89,050
84,472
5.42
Distribution Cost
(1,244,011)
(1,413,556)
(11.99)
Administration Expenses
(5,848,894)
(5,334,856)
9.64
Results from Operating activitie
3,688,147
3,297,501
11.85
Finance Cost
(140,067)
(457,132)
(69.36)
Finance Income
1,632,546
1,116,447
46.23
Net Finance (Cost/Income)
1,492,479
659,315
126.37
Profit/(Loss) before Income Taxation
5,180,626
3,956,816
30.93
Income Tax Expenses
(1,299,281)
(659,499)
97.01
Profit/(Loss) After Income Taxation
3,881,345
3,297,317
17.71
Other Comprehensive Incom
Net charge in fair value of Available-for-Sale Financial
137,051
6,875
1,893.47
Assets
Impairment Loss/Reversal of impairment Loss on Available-
for-Sale Financial Assets recognised through Profit and Loss
Deficit/(Surplus) Change on Employee Retirement
(125,239)
82,605
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the perio
11,812
89,480
(86.80)
Total Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the period
3,893,157
3,386,797
14.95
Earnings Per Share
4.66
3.96
The above figures are Provisional and unaudited
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August, 2022
OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC
Statement of Financial Position
Group
Company
As at
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
31st March 2022
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
31st March 2022
ASSETS
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Non-Current Assets
Property,Plant and Equipment
2,168,871
2,370,020
2,491,159
2,168,871
2,461,920
2,491,159
Non Current Financial Assets
1,745,232
1,446,410
1,970,962
1,826,232
1,527,410
2,051,962
Deferred Tax Assets
7,079,739
1,433,362
7,079,739
6,226,856
6,226,856
6,226,856
Total Non Current Asset
10,993,842
5,249,792
11,541,860
10,221,959
10,216,186
10,769,977
Current Assets
Inventories
4,870,272
19,579,808
4,970,889
4,870,272
9,834,087
4,970,889
Trade and Other Receivables
18,780,210
21,007,711
27,754,664
17,033,995
17,081,132
25,556,110
Related Company Balances
29,771,550
15,962,455
17,898,744
26,975,897
14,856,985
15,076,817
Income Tax Refund
0
0
0
0
739,995
0
Other Financial Assets
23,959,011
23,958,154
23,959,011
23,959,011
23,774,855
23,959,011
Cash and Cash Equivalents
2,989,965
615,758
4,604,293
1,260,945
258,549
3,107,163
Total Current Assets
80,371,008
81,123,886
79,187,601
74,100,120
66,545,603
72,669,990
TOTAL ASSETS
91,364,850
86,373,678
90,729,461
84,322,079
76,761,789
83,439,967
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
Stated Capital (833,560)
833,560
833,560
833,560
833,560
833,560
833,560
Reserves
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other Components of Equity
1,859,848
1,198,246
1,722,797
1,859,848
1,198,245
1,722,797
Retained Earnings
52,378,271
43,876,379
48,193,224
46,932,867
37,198,962
43,176,761
Total Equity Attributable to Own
55,071,679
45,908,185
50,749,581
49,626,275
39,230,767
45,733,118
Non Current Liabilitie
Long Term Lease Liabilities
1,299,280
3,332,763
1,299,280
1,299,280
472,006
1,299,280
Retirement Benefit Obligation
3,639,370
3,245,790
3,407,600
2,951,534
2,347,269
2,696,836
Total Non Current Liabilitie
4,938,650
6,578,553
4,706,880
4,250,814
2,819,275
3,996,116
Current Liabilitie
Trade and Other Payables
16,136,125
24,201,529
29,054,570
15,889,796
24,394,848
28,062,467
Obligation Under Finance Lease
1,428,327
1,336,592
1,904,436
1,428,327
4,169,999
1,904,436
Related Company Balances
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bank Overdraft
9,651,844
7,971,327
0
9,651,844
5,920,764
0
Income Tax Liabilities
3,912,089
151,356
4,087,858
3,248,887
0
3,517,694
Other Loans
205,000
205,000
205,000
205,000
205,000
205,000
Provision for Warranty Obligations
21,136
21,136
21,136
21,136
21,136
21,136
Total Current liabilitie
31,354,521
33,886,940
35,273,000
30,444,990
34,711,747
33,710,733
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILI
91,364,850
86,373,678
90,729,461
84,322,079
76,761,789
83,439,967
Net Asset Value Per Share
66.07
55.07
60.88
59.54
47.06
54.86
L.I.Ratnasabapathy
Director
A.M.De Alwis
Director
Date 22nd August, 2022
OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC
Statement of Changes in Equity
For Three Months Ended 30th June 2022
Group
Stated
Retained
Available for
Total
Capital
Earnings
Sale Reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01/04/2021
833,560
39,729,232
1,191,371
41,754,163
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
4,049,843
0
4,049,843
Gain or Bargaining Acquisition of Subsidiary
0
0
0
0
Dividend
0
0
0
0
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
97,304
6,875
104,179
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
4,147,147
6,875
4,154,022
Balance as at 30/06/2021
833,560
43,876,379
1,198,246
45,908,185
Balance as at 01/04/2022
833,560
48,193,224
1,722,797
50,749,581
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
4,106,939
0
4,106,939
Dividend
0
0
0
0
Gain or Bargaining Acquisition of Subsidiary
0
141,997
0
141,997
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
(63,889)
137,051
73,162
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
4,185,047
137,051
4,322,098
Balance as at 30/06/2022
833,560
52,378,271
1,859,848
55,071,679
Company
Stated
Retained
Available for
Total
Capital
Earnings
Sale Reserve
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Balance as at 01/04/2021
833,560
33,819,040
1,191,370
35,843,970
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
3,297,317
0
3,297,317
Dividend
0
0
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
82,605
6,875
89,480
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
3,379,922
6,875
3,386,797
Balance as at 30/06/2021
833,560
37,198,962
1,198,245
39,230,767
Balance as at 01/04/2022
833,560
43,176,761
1,722,797
45,733,118
Profit/(Loss) for the period
0
3,881,345
0
3,881,345
Dividend
0
0
Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
(125,239)
137,051
11,812
Total Other Comprehensive Income /(Expense) for the Year
0
3,756,106
137,051
3,893,157
Balance as at 30/06/2022
833,560
46,932,867
1,859,848
49,626,275
OFFICE EQUIPMENT PLC
Cash Flow Statements
Group
Company
Three
Three
Three
Three
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
Months Ended
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
30th June 2022
30th June 2021
Cash Flow From Operating Activitie
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Net Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation And Extraordinary Item
5,464,962
4,882,986
5,180,626
3,956,816
Adjustment for
Depreciation
322,287
169,287
322,287
169,287
Interest Cost
140,066
472,224
140,066
457,132
Interest Income
0
0
0
0
Income Tax Provision
(1,358,023)
(833,143)
(1,299,281)
(659,499)
Provision For Gratuity
167,880
173,403
129,459
146,580
Profit/(Loss) on Disposal
0
0
0
0
Operating Profit/(Loss) Before Working Capital Change
4,737,172
4,864,757
4,473,157
4,070,316
Working Capital Adjustmen
(Increase) / Decrease in Inventories
100,617
(5,756,550)
100,617
(5,756,550)
(Increase) / Decrease in Trade and Other Receivables
10,387,787
1,812,459
9,821,396
5,100,257
Increase /( Decrease) in Trade and Other Payables
(13,923,230)
1,828,625
(13,377,977)
202,145
Increase /( Decrease) in Related Party
(11,952,343)
(3,992,210)
(11,899,080)
(2,816,337)
Cash Generated From Operation
(10,649,997)
(1,242,919)
(10,881,887)
799,831
Income Tax Paid
0
0
0
0
Interest Paid
0
0
0
0
WHT
0
0
-
0
Gratuity Paid
0
(357,500)
0
(357,500)
Net Cash Flows From Operating Activitie
(10,649,997)
(1,600,419)
(10,881,887)
442,331
Cash Flow From Investing Activitie
Purchase of Property, Plant And Equipment
0
0
0
0
Investments during the year
0
0
0
0
Sales Proceeds of Disposal
0
0
0
0
Acquisition of Subsidiary
0
0
0
0
Net Cash Flow from Investing Activitie
0
0
0
0
Cash Flow From Financing Activitie
Long Term Loans
0
0
0
0
Dividend Paid
0
0
0
0
Finance Lease
(476,109)
(567,844)
(476,109)
(567,844)
Interest Cost
(140,066)
(472,224)
(140,066)
(457,132)
Net Cash Flows From Financing Activitie
(616,175)
(1,040,068)
(616,175)
(1,024,976)
Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalent
(11,266,172)
(2,640,487)
(11,498,062)
(582,645)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of the Yea
4,604,293
(4,715,082)
3,107,163
(5,079,570)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Year (Note A
(6,661,879)
(7,355,569)
(8,390,899)
(5,662,215)
Note A - Cash and Cash Equivalent
Favourable Balances
Cash in hand and at Bank
2,989,965
615,758
1,260,945
258,549
Unfavourable Balances
Bank Overdraft
(9,651,844)
(7,971,327)
(9,651,844)
(5,920,764)
(6,661,879)
(7,355,569)
(8,390,899)
(5,662,215)
