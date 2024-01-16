Official OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST press release

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2023 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares

Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/12/23 01/23/23 02/16/23 $0.55 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.5500 04/13/23 04/24/23 05/18/23 $0.25 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2500 07/13/23 07/24/23 08/17/23 $0.25 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2500 10/12/23 10/23/23 11/16/23 $0.25 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.2500 TOTALS: $1.30 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 $1.3000

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.

(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

OPI’s common share CUSIP number is 67623C109. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV. For additional information regarding the effect on the tax basis of OPI shares, please see Form(s) 8937 published on the OPI website: https://www.opireit.com/investors/stock-information/default.aspx#distributions

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit opireit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

