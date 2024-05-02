Provo, UT
Exhibit 99.2
Office Properties Income Trust
First Quarter 2024
Financial Results and
Supplemental Information
May 1, 2024
Table of Contents
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Office Properties Income Trust Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
FINANCIALS
Key Financial Data
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Debt Summary
Debt Maturity Schedule
11
Leverage Ratios, Coverage Ratios and Public Debt Covenants
12
Capital Expenditures Summary and Significant Redevelopment Information
13
Property Dispositions
14
Investments in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
15
PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
Summary Same Property Results
17
Occupancy and Leasing Summary
18
Tenant Diversity and Credit Characteristics
19
Tenants Representing 1% or More of Total Annualized Rental Income
20
Lease Expiration Schedule
21
APPENDIX
Company Profile and Research Coverage
23
Governance Information
24
Calculation and Reconciliation of NOI and Cash Basis NOI
25
Reconciliation and Calculation of Same Property NOI and Same Property Cash Basis NOI
26
Operating Metrics by Collateral Pool
27
Calculation of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
28
Calculation of FFO, Normalized FFO and CAD
29
Non-GAAPFinancial Measures and Certain Definitions
30
WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
32
Trading Symbols:
Common Shares: OPI
Senior Unsecured Notes due 2050: OPINL
Investor Relations Contact:
Kevin Barry, Senior Director
- 219-1410kbarry@opireit.com ir@opireit.com
Corporate Headquarters:
Two Newton Place
255 Washington Street, Suite 300 Newton, Massachusetts 02458-1634 www.opireit.com
All amounts in this presentation are unaudited.
Unless otherwise noted, all data presented in this presentation excludes three properties, which are encumbered by $82.0 million of mortgage notes, owned by two unconsolidated joint ventures in which OPI owned a 51% and 50% interest. See page 15for information regarding these joint ventures and related mortgage notes.
Please refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Definitions for terms used throughout this presentation.
Q1 2024
2
Quarterly Results
Q1 2024 3
OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS
"Despite significant operational headwinds that continue to impact the office sector, during the first quarter OPI completed 488,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing at a 10.2% roll-up in rent and a weighted average lease term of 9.3 years.
Additionally, OPI continued to advance its objectives by refinancing its revolving credit facility with $425 million of new credit facilities, issuing $300 million of senior secured notes to pay off all of its 2024 maturities and generating $39 million from asset sales. Looking ahead, we are focused on addressing $650 million of debt maturing in 2025, executing on select asset sales and continuing to lease space within our portfolio."
Yael Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer
Newton, MA (May 1, 2024). Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Dividend
OPI has declared a quarterly dividend on its common shares of $0.01 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2024. This dividend will be paid on or about May 16, 2024.
Conference Call
A conference call discussing OPI's first quarter results will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 328-1172 or (412) 317-5418 (if calling from outside the United States and Canada); a pass code is not required. A replay will be available for one week by dialing (412) 317-0088; the replay pass code is 4668950. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only-mode on OPI's website, at www.opireit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on OPI's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of OPI.
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties to high credit quality tenants in markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2024, approximately 62% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 151 properties as of March 31, 2024, with approximately 20.3 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2024, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the seventh consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit opireit.com.
Q1 2024 4
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
Portfolio
Update
Financial
Results
Investment
Activity
Financing Activities
- Executed 488,000 square feet of total leasing at rental rates that were 10.2% higher than prior rental rates for the same space and a weighted average lease term of 9.3 years.
- Lease renewals accounted for more than 90% of leasing activity, driven by U.S. government and state tenants.
- Same property portfolio occupancy of 88.2% and a weighted average lease term of 6.6 years (by annualized revenue).
- Achieved 2024 Energy Star Partner of the Year for the seventh consecutive year.
- Net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.11 per common share.
- Normalized FFO of $38.3 million, or $0.79 per common share.
- Same property cash basis NOI of $67.9 million.
- Sold one property in Chicago, IL consisting of approximately 248,000 square feet for a sales price of $38.5 million, excluding closing costs.
- In April 2024, entered into an agreement to sell one property in Malden, MA consisting of approximately 126,000 square feet for a sales price of $7.8 million, excluding closing costs.
- Refinanced revolving credit facility with new three-year, $325 million secured revolving credit facility and $100 million secured term loan.
- Issued $300 million of 9.0% senior secured notes due 2029, or the 2029 Notes. The net proceeds from this issuance were approximately $271 million.
- Redeemed, at par plus accrued interest, all of its $350 million of 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024 using proceeds from the 2029 Notes and borrowings under OPI's revolving credit facility.
Q1 2024 5
Financials
Q1 2024 6
Key Financial Data
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
Selected Income Statement Data:
Rental income (1)
$
139,435
$
133,773
$
133,361
$
133,997
$
132,422
Net loss (1)
$
(5,184)
$
(37,151)
$
(19,593)
$
(12,242)
$
(446)
NOI (1)
$
88,248
$
80,871
$
83,698
$
85,720
$
83,772
Adjusted EBITDAre
$
73,799
$
76,216
$
78,910
$
81,013
$
78,487
FFO (1)
$
48,183
$
44,590
$
33,269
$
42,532
$
49,528
Normalized FFO
$
38,317
$
45,872
$
49,404
$
53,713
$
52,746
CAD (1)
$
22,340
$
8,560
$
17,353
$
15,782
$
31,178
Rolling four quarter CAD (1)
$
64,035
$
72,873
$
74,113
$
84,832
$
106,873
Per Common Share Data (basic and diluted):
Net loss (1)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.77)
$
(0.41)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.01)
FFO (1)
$
0.99
$
0.92
$
0.69
$
0.88
$
1.02
Normalized FFO
$
0.79
$
0.95
$
1.02
$
1.11
$
1.09
CAD (1)
$
0.46
$
0.18
$
0.36
$
0.33
$
0.65
Rolling four quarter CAD (1)
$
1.32
$
1.51
$
1.54
$
1.76
$
2.21
Dividends:
Annualized dividends paid per common share during the period
$
0.04
$
1.00
$
1.00
$
1.00
$
2.20
Annualized dividend yield (at end of period)
2.0%
13.7%
24.4%
13.0%
17.9%
Annualized normalized FFO payout ratio
1.3%
26.3%
24.5%
22.5%
50.5%
Rolling four quarter CAD payout ratio (1)(2)
3.0%
65.8%
64.9%
56.8%
99.5%
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
Total gross assets
$
4,637,482
$
4,639,848
$
4,672,646
$
4,633,357
$
4,591,512
Total assets
$
3,957,930
$
3,989,669
$
4,044,990
$
4,027,568
$
4,007,000
Total liabilities
$
2,707,566
$
2,733,990
$
2,740,357
$
2,691,613
$
2,647,359
Total shareholders' equity
$
1,250,364
$
1,255,679
$
1,304,633
$
1,335,955
$
1,359,641
As of
3/31/2024
Capitalization:
Total common shares (at end of period)
48,754,546
Closing price (at end of period)
$
2.04
Equity market capitalization (at end of period)
$
99,459
Debt (principal balance)
2,629,320
Total market capitalization
$
2,728,779
Liquidity:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,513
Availability under $325,000 secured revolving
135,000
credit facility (3)
Total liquidity
$
158,513
- Amounts presented for the three months ended March 31, 2024 include lease termination fee revenue of $10,524, or $0.22 per common share, related to a property that was sold in March 2024.
- Reflects the annualized dividends paid per common share during the period as a percentage of rolling four quarter CAD per common share.
- Availability under OPI's secured revolving credit facility is subject to ongoing minimum performance and market values of the collateral properties and meeting required financial covenants.
Q1 2024 7
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
20242023
Rental income
$
139,435
$
132,422
Expenses:
Real estate taxes
15,709
15,333
Utility expenses
8,151
7,260
Other operating expenses
27,327
26,057
Depreciation and amortization
50,341
51,692
Acquisition and transaction related costs (1)
233
3,218
General and administrative
5,644
5,925
Total expenses
107,405
109,485
(Loss) gain on sale of real estate
(2,384)
2,548
Interest and other income
1,357
164
Interest expense (including net amortization of debt premiums, discounts and issuance costs of
(35,476)
(25,231)
$3,444 and $2,205, respectively)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(425)
-
(Loss) income before income tax expense and equity in net losses of investees
(4,898)
418
Income tax expense
(56)
(30)
Equity in net losses of investees
(230)
(834)
Net loss
$
(5,184)
$
(446)
Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted)
48,466
48,336
San Diego, CA
Per common share amounts (basic and diluted):
Net loss
$
(0.11)
$
Additional Data:
General and administrative expenses / total assets (at end of period)
0.14%
Non-cash straight line rent adjustments included in rental income
$
7,379
$
Lease value amortization included in rental income
$
33
$
Lease termination fees included in rental income
$
12,445
$
Non-cash amortization included in other operating expenses (2)
$
121
$
Non-cash amortization included in general and administrative expenses (2)
$
151
$
(1)
Acquisition and transaction related costs consist of costs related to OPI's
(0.01)
evaluation of potential acquisitions, dispositions, financing and other
strategic transactions, including costs incurred in connection with OPI's
terminated merger with Diversified Healthcare Trust and related
0.15%
transactions.
(2)
OPI recorded a liability for the amount by which the estimated fair value for
4,173
accounting purposes exceeded the price OPI paid for its former
79
investment in The RMR Group Inc., or RMR Inc., common stock in June
99
2015. This liability is being amortized on a straight line basis through
121
December 31, 2035 as an allocated reduction to business management
151 fee expense and property management fee expense, which are included in general and administrative and other operating expenses, respectively.
Q1 2024
8
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Real estate properties:
Land
$
782,660
$
786,310
Buildings and improvements
3,296,591
3,279,369
Total real estate properties, gross
4,079,251
4,065,679
Accumulated depreciation
(678,278)
(650,179)
Total real estate properties, net
3,400,973
3,415,500
Assets of properties held for sale
11,888
37,310
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
17,898
18,128
Acquired real estate leases, net
244,502
263,498
Cash and cash equivalents
23,513
12,315
Restricted cash
20,593
14,399
Rents receivable
137,489
133,264
Deferred leasing costs, net
85,828
86,971
Other assets, net
15,246
8,284
Total assets
$
3,957,930
$
3,989,669
Washington, D.C.
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Unsecured debt, net
Secured debt, net
Liabilities of properties held for sale Accounts payable and other liabilities Due to related persons
Assumed real estate lease obligations, net Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies
$
1,847,664
$
2,400,478
731,563
172,131
324
2,525
109,665
140,166
7,259
7,025
11,091
11,665
2,707,566
2,733,990
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized,
488
488
48,754,546 and 48,755,415 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Additional paid in capital
2,621,849
2,621,493
Cumulative net income
94,990
100,174
Cumulative common distributions
(1,466,963)
(1,466,476)
Total shareholders' equity
1,250,364
1,255,679
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,957,930
$
3,989,669
Q1 2024
9
Debt Summary
As of March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)
Coupon
Interest
Principal
Maturity
Due at
Years to
Rate (3)
Rate (4)
Balance
Date
Maturity
Maturity
Secured Floating Rate Debt:
$325,000 secured revolving credit facility (1)
8.910%
8.910%
$ 190,000
1/29/2027
$ 190,000
2.8
$100,000 secured term loan (1)
8.910%
8.910%
100,000
1/29/2027
100,000
2.8
Subtotal / weighted average
8.910%
8.910%
290,000
290,000
2.8
Secured Fixed Rate Debt:
Mortgage debt - One property
8.272%
8.272%
42,700
7/1/2028
42,700
4.3
Mortgage debt - One property
8.139%
8.139%
26,340
7/1/2028
26,340
4.3
Mortgage debt - Two properties
7.671%
7.671%
54,300
10/6/2028
54,300
4.5
(1)
OPI's secured revolving credit facility and term loan are
Senior secured notes due 2029 (2)
9.000%
10.589%
300,000
3/31/2029
300,000
5.0
Mortgage debt - One property
7.210%
7.210%
30,680
7/1/2033
29,105
9.3
governed by an amended and restated credit agreement, or
the Credit Agreement. OPI is required to pay interest under
Mortgage debt - One property
7.305%
7.305%
8,400
7/1/2033
8,400
9.3
the Credit Agreement at a rate of SOFR plus a margin of 350
Mortgage debt - One property
7.717%
7.717%
14,900
9/1/2033
14,900
9.4
basis points. OPI also pays an unused commitment fee of 25
to 35 basis points per annum based on amounts
Subtotal / weighted average
8.551%
9.550%
477,320
475,745
5.3
outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility.
Subject to the payment of an extension fee and meeting
certain other conditions, OPI can extend the maturity date of
Unsecured Fixed Rate Debt:
the secured revolving credit facility by one year. The Credit
Senior unsecured notes due 2025
4.500%
4.521%
650,000
2/1/2025
650,000
0.8
Agreement is secured by first-priority liens on 19 properties.
See Page 27for additional information regarding these
Senior unsecured notes due 2026
2.650%
2.815%
300,000
6/15/2026
300,000
2.2
collateral properties.
Senior unsecured notes due 2027
2.400%
2.541%
350,000
2/1/2027
350,000
2.8
(2)
These notes are guaranteed by certain of OPI's subsidiaries
and secured by first-priority liens on 17 properties. See Page
Senior unsecured notes due 2031
3.450%
3.550%
400,000
10/15/2031
400,000
7.5
27for additional information regarding these collateral
Senior unsecured notes due 2050
6.375%
6.375%
162,000
6/23/2050
162,000
26.2
properties.
(3)
Reflects the interest rate stated in, or determined pursuant
Subtotal / weighted average
3.745%
3.827%
1,862,000
1,862,000
5.1
to, the contract terms.
(4)
Includes the effect of discounts and premiums on senior
Total / weighted average
5.187%
5.426%
$2,629,320
$2,627,745
4.9
notes. Excludes the effect of debt issuance costs
amortization.
Q1 2024 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Office Properties Income Trust published this content on 01 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2024 11:52:41 UTC.