Additionally, OPI continued to advance its objectives by refinancing its revolving credit facility with $425 million of new credit facilities, issuing $300 million of senior secured notes to pay off all of its 2024 maturities and generating $39 million from asset sales. Looking ahead, we are focused on addressing $650 million of debt maturing in 2025, executing on select asset sales and continuing to lease space within our portfolio."

"Despite significant operational headwinds that continue to impact the office sector, during the first quarter OPI completed 488,000 square feet of new and renewal leasing at a 10.2% roll-up in rent and a weighted average lease term of 9.3 years.

Newton, MA (May 1, 2024). Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dividend

OPI has declared a quarterly dividend on its common shares of $0.01 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2024. This dividend will be paid on or about May 16, 2024.

Conference Call

A conference call discussing OPI's first quarter results will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 328-1172 or (412) 317-5418 (if calling from outside the United States and Canada); a pass code is not required. A replay will be available for one week by dialing (412) 317-0088; the replay pass code is 4668950. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only-mode on OPI's website, at www.opireit.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay on OPI's website after the call. The transcription, recording and retransmission in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of OPI.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties to high credit quality tenants in markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2024, approximately 62% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 151 properties as of March 31, 2024, with approximately 20.3 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2024, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the seventh consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit opireit.com.