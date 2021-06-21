Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Office Properties Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPI   US67623C1099

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST

(OPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST : Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST

Summary of Trustee Compensation

The following is a summary of the currently effective compensation of the Trustees of Office Properties Income Trust (the 'Company') for services as Trustees, which is subject to modification at any time by the Board of Trustees (the 'Board') or the Compensation Committee of the Board, as applicable:

· Each Independent Trustee receives an annual fee of $75,000 for services as a Trustee. The annual fee for any new Independent Trustee is prorated for the initial year.
· Each Independent Trustee who serves as a committee chair of the Board's Audit Committee, Compensation Committee or Nominating and Governance Committee receives an additional annual fee of $17,500, $12,500 and $12,500, respectively. The committee chair fee for any new committee chair is prorated for the initial year.
· The Lead Independent Trustee receives an additional annual cash retainer fee of $15,000 for serving in this role.
· Each Trustee receives a grant of 3,500 of the Company's common shares of beneficial interest on the date of the first Board meeting following each annual meeting of shareholders (or, for Trustees who are first elected or appointed at other times, on the day of the first Board meeting attended).
· The Company generally reimburses all Trustees for travel expenses incurred in connection with their duties as Trustees and for out of pocket costs incurred in connection with their attending certain continuing education programs.

Disclaimer

Office Properties Income Trust published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST
06:07aOFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Form 8-K)
PU
06:06aOFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Sub..
AQ
06/17OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Announces Annual Meeting Results
BU
06/15OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : B. Riley Raises Office Properties Income Trust..
MT
05/25OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST TO PR : 2021 Virtual Investor Conference on Thurs..
BU
05/17OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Offering of 2.650% Senior Notes due 2026 (Form..
PU
05/17OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
05/13OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Prices $300 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
05/13OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Prices $300 Million of 2.650% Senior Notes Due..
BU
04/29OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 566 M - -
Net income 2021 15,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,5x
Yield 2021 7,60%
Capitalization 1 398 M 1 398 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Office Properties Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 29,20 $
Last Close Price 28,94 $
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Trustee
Christopher J. Bilotto President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barbara D. Gilmore Independent Trustee
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST27.38%1 398
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.24.05%18 301
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION16.39%10 431
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.77%8 593
DEXUS13.51%8 590
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION23.14%8 231