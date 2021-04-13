Office Properties Income Trust : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

2021 Honor Marks Fourth Consecutive Year of Recognition for Company

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for its outstanding efforts in energy management. This is the fourth consecutive year that OPI has achieved Partner of the Year recognition and the second year OPI has earned the Sustained Excellence designation in the Energy Management category. Currently, 46 buildings in OPI’s portfolio are ENERGY STAR certified.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR. The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program and winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy and the American people.

Chris Bilotto, President and Chief Operating Officer of OPI provided the following comments:

“We are proud to be honored as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Our energy management efforts underscore our commitment to environmental stewardship, limiting our carbon footprint and continued execution of our sustainability initiatives.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

All properties owned by OPI are managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). The RMR Group provides property management services nationwide for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its managed clients and does not offer stand-alone property management services to third-parties. RMR has also been honored with a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States and leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

