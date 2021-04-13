Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Office Properties Income Trust    OPI

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST

(OPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Office Properties Income Trust : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

04/13/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 Honor Marks Fourth Consecutive Year of Recognition for Company

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it received the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for its outstanding efforts in energy management. This is the fourth consecutive year that OPI has achieved Partner of the Year recognition and the second year OPI has earned the Sustained Excellence designation in the Energy Management category. Currently, 46 buildings in OPI’s portfolio are ENERGY STAR certified.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR. The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program and winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy and the American people.

Chris Bilotto, President and Chief Operating Officer of OPI provided the following comments:

“We are proud to be honored as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Our energy management efforts underscore our commitment to environmental stewardship, limiting our carbon footprint and continued execution of our sustainability initiatives.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

All properties owned by OPI are managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). The RMR Group provides property management services nationwide for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space. RMR exclusively provides property management services to its managed clients and does not offer stand-alone property management services to third-parties. RMR has also been honored with a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States and leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST
04:17pOFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Su..
BU
04/08OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Office ..
MT
04/01OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Office Properti..
MT
04/01OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled f..
BU
03/15OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : RBC Capital Adjusts Price Target on Office Pro..
MT
02/18OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/18OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Res..
BU
02/11OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Ranks Third on Boston Business Journal's 2021 ..
BU
01/25OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : to Present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vis..
BU
01/25OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST  : Announces the Sale of Richmond, VA Property fo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 556 M - -
Net income 2021 -30,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,2x
Yield 2021 7,89%
Capitalization 1 347 M 1 347 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,35x
EV / Sales 2022 6,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Office Properties Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,60 $
Last Close Price 27,88 $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Trustee
Christopher J. Bilotto President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew C. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Barbara D. Gilmore Independent Trustee
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST22.71%1 347
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.10.80%16 347
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION14.72%10 436
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.72%8 318
DEXUS6.38%8 134
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION17.53%7 777
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ