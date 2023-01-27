Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Officina Stellare S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OS   IT0005374035

OFFICINA STELLARE S.P.A.

(OS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:42:07 2023-01-27 am EST
12.10 EUR   +1.26%
01/26Star Workshop has signed a contract with Photo-Sonics
AN
2022Satellogic Solutions SL acquired an unknown stake in Officina Stellare S.p.A. (BIT:OS) from Astro Alliance S.R.L., Mirak Enterprise S.R.L. and Gino Bucciol for €3.8 million.
CI
2022Officina Stellare S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Workshop, EUR3 million in facilities from Enterprise Ministry

01/27/2023 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Officina Stellare Spa announced Thursday evening that it has been granted financial facilities by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy for the implementation of the project "Monitoring and Communication Technologies for the New Space Economy MaC Tech."

The project has a duration of 36 months and will be carried out in collaboration with the National Research Council-Institute of Photonics and Nanotechnology.

The total cost deemed eligible determined during the preliminary investigation is EIR6.6 million, corresponding to a total facilitation of EUR3.0 of which EUR2.1 million is in the form of a contribution to expenditure and EUR911,815.30 in subsidized financing.

The project covers the development of key enabling technologies explains the company in a note: KET 2 Photonics and micro/nano electronics and KET 6 Digital connection and security in the area of quantum cryptography and their applicability of optical space/earth communication and Earth observation.

Officina Stellare's stock trades in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR12.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OFFICINA STELLARE S.P.A. 1.26% 12.1 Delayed Quote.3.46%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.09% 1132.45 Real-time Quote.6.90%
All news about OFFICINA STELLARE S.P.A.
01/26Star Workshop has signed a contract with Photo-Sonics
AN
2022Satellogic Solutions SL acquired an unknown stake i..
CI
2022Officina Stellare S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022An unknown buyer acquired a 0.066966% stake in Offi..
CI
2022Officina Stellare S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2022Officine Stellari To Supply Space Telescopes Under $9.7 Million Contract
MT
2021Officina Stellare S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Officina Stellare S P A : SpA is awarded new contract for the Defense sector. Total value ..
PU
2021Officina Stellare S P A : SpA is awarded the contract for the telescope assembly supply of..
PU
2020Dynamic Optics S.R.L. announced that it has received 0.15 million in funding from Offi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,80 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 91,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,8 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart OFFICINA STELLARE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Officina Stellare S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFFICINA STELLARE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 11,95 €
Average target price 17,60 €
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni dal Lago Vice Chairman, CEO, Head-Corporate Finance & IR
Riccardo Gianni Chairman
Carlo Spezzapria Independent Director
Gino Bucciol Director & Chief Business Development Officer
Fabio Rubeo Director & Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OFFICINA STELLARE S.P.A.3.46%74
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.47%198 586
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.91%50 707
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.18%43 013
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.2.18%37 888
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.81%27 903