OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC

ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﺘﻓﻭﺃ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-03-2024 05:03:10 PM

PM 05:03:10 2024-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC announces the

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﺘﻓﻭﺃ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

occurrence of the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 12-03-2024

2024-03-12 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Material changes in the Company's assets

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ

Subsequent to the company's preliminary net results for

ﺎﻨﻤﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟ ًﺎﻘﺣﻻ

the year 2023, which we published on February 15, 2024

ﻦﻣ (3) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ 2024 ﻁﺎﺒﺷ 15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺎﻫﺮﺸﻨﺑ

in accordance with the provisions of Article (3) of the

ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ

Instructions for Disclosure for Companies, Accounting

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ

Standards, and Auditing Standards for the year 2004, the

ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻴﻌﻣ ﺕﺎﺒﻠﻄﺘﻤﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﺤﻓ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﺧﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ًﺍﺮﺧﺆﻣ ﻞﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻗ (36)

requirements of International Accounting Standard no.

ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺳﻮﻤﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻠﻟ ﺩﺍﺩﺮﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ

(36), has recently completed an impairment test that was

ﻉﺎﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺍﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﺃ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻐﻟ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺄﺑ

conducted to determine the recoverable amount of

ﻲﻓ ﻲﻨﻴﻄﺴﻠﻔﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻊﺟﺍﺮﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻌﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﺮﺗ ﺎﻣﻭ ﺓﺰﻏ

intangible assets related to the company's operations in

5,7 ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺕﺭﺪﻗ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ ﺀﺎﺤﻧﺃ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻣ

Palestine for the purposes of demonstrating the impact of

ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﺛﺆﻴﺳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ

the war on the Gaza Strip and the accompanying decline

ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺾﻔﺨﻨﻴﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟﺍ

in the Palestinian economy in various parts of Palestine,

ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,063,292 ﻲﻠﻌﻓ ﺢﺑﺭ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻦﻣ 2023

where the impairment value was estimated at

ﻲﻫ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 3,7 ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺧ

approximately JD 5.7 million. This will affect the

.ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺧ

preliminary results published by decreasing the

ﻦﻤﺿ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺮﺸﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺪﻘﻟ

company's preliminary net results for the year 2023 from

ﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﺤﻓ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇ ﻞﺒﻗﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﻟﺍ

an actual net profit of JD 2,063,292 to a loss of

ﺩﺮﺠﻤﺑ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﻹ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺕﺪﻤﻋ ﺪﻘﻓ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ ﻪﻴﻟﺇ

approximately JD 3.7 million, noting that this loss is a

ﻞﻜﺸﺑﻭ ﻝﺪﻌﺗ ﺎﻬﻧﻮﻜﻟ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﺤﻓ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﺧﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ

non-cash loss. The company published the preliminary

ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻣ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺟ

net results for the year 2023 within the legal period and

.ًﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﺎﻫﺮﺸﻧ

before completing the aforementioned impairment test.

Accordingly, the management has issued this disclosure

as soon as the impairment testing procedures were

completed, as the impairment value fundamentally

amends the company's preliminary net results for the year

2023, which were previously published.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC

Chairman of Board of Directors User Name: Fares Hakim

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Fares Hakim :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

