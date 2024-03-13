OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC
ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﺘﻓﻭﺃ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 12-03-2024 05:03:10 PM
PM 05:03:10 2024-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC announces the
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻀﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﻚﺘﻓﻭﺃ ﺔﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
occurrence of the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 12-03-2024
2024-03-12 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Material changes in the Company's assets
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺮﻴﻐﺘﻟﺍ
Subsequent to the company's preliminary net results for
ﺎﻨﻤﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟ ًﺎﻘﺣﻻ
the year 2023, which we published on February 15, 2024
ﻦﻣ (3) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻷ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ 2024 ﻁﺎﺒﺷ 15 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺎﻫﺮﺸﻨﺑ
in accordance with the provisions of Article (3) of the
ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ
Instructions for Disclosure for Companies, Accounting
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺮﻜﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ
Standards, and Auditing Standards for the year 2004, the
ﻢﻗﺭ ﻲﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻴﻌﻣ ﺕﺎﺒﻠﻄﺘﻤﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﺤﻓ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﺧﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ًﺍﺮﺧﺆﻣ ﻞﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ ﺪﻗ (36)
requirements of International Accounting Standard no.
ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺳﻮﻤﻠﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻠﻟ ﺩﺍﺩﺮﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺔﻠﺑﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ
(36), has recently completed an impairment test that was
ﻉﺎﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻥﺍﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﺛﺃ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻐﻟ ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺄﺑ
conducted to determine the recoverable amount of
ﻲﻓ ﻲﻨﻴﻄﺴﻠﻔﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﺼﺘﻗﻹﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻊﺟﺍﺮﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻌﻣ ﻖﻓﺍﺮﺗ ﺎﻣﻭ ﺓﺰﻏ
intangible assets related to the company's operations in
5,7 ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﺕﺭﺪﻗ ﺚﻴﺣ ،ﻦﻴﻄﺴﻠﻓ ﺀﺎﺤﻧﺃ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻣ
Palestine for the purposes of demonstrating the impact of
ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺮﺛﺆﻴﺳ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﺮﻣﻷﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ
the war on the Gaza Strip and the accompanying decline
ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﺾﻔﺨﻨﻴﻟ ﺓﺭﻮﺸﻨﻤﻟﺍ
in the Palestinian economy in various parts of Palestine,
ﺏﺭﺎﻘﻳ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 2,063,292 ﻲﻠﻌﻓ ﺢﺑﺭ ﻲﻓﺎﺻ ﻦﻣ 2023
where the impairment value was estimated at
ﻲﻫ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺧ ﻥﺄﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 3,7 ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺧ
approximately JD 5.7 million. This will affect the
.ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺧ
preliminary results published by decreasing the
ﻦﻤﺿ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﺮﺸﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺪﻘﻟ
company's preliminary net results for the year 2023 from
ﺭﺎﺸﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﺤﻓ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺇ ﻞﺒﻗﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﻟﺍ
an actual net profit of JD 2,063,292 to a loss of
ﺩﺮﺠﻤﺑ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﻹ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺕﺪﻤﻋ ﺪﻘﻓ ﻪﻴﻠﻋﻭ ﻪﻴﻟﺇ
approximately JD 3.7 million, noting that this loss is a
ﻞﻜﺸﺑﻭ ﻝﺪﻌﺗ ﺎﻬﻧﻮﻜﻟ ﻲﻧﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺺﺤﻓ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﺧﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺍ
non-cash loss. The company published the preliminary
ﻢﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ 2023 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻣ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺟ
net results for the year 2023 within the legal period and
.ًﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﺎﻫﺮﺸﻧ
before completing the aforementioned impairment test.
Accordingly, the management has issued this disclosure
as soon as the impairment testing procedures were
completed, as the impairment value fundamentally
amends the company's preliminary net results for the year
2023, which were previously published.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
OFFTECHOLDING GROUP PLC
Chairman of Board of Directors User Name: Fares Hakim
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Fares Hakim :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Disclaimer
OFFTEC Holding Group Company plc published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 07:17:12 UTC.