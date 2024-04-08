Offtec Holding Group Company PLC (OFFTEC) is a Jordan-based entity which is primarily engaged in business technology solutions, consumer finance and architectural lighting. The Companyâs products include Banking Technologies, Consumer Finance Solutions, Cyber Security, Digital Transformation, Furniture Solutions, IT Infrastructure Solutions, Lighting Solutions, Office Technology Solutions, Payment Solutions, Physical Security Solutions, Physical Security Solutions, Plastic Card Technologies, Printing Solutions, and Software Solutions. The Company operates in Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, and Sudan. The Companyâs subsidiaries include Alwasleh, which is engaged in financing solutions for a wide range of products and services and World Axis Trading Company, which is specialized in the general field of lighting.

Sector Office Equipment