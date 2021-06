Offtec P L C : Awarded ‘Best Partner' for 2021 by Fortinet

OFFTEC Awarded 'Best Partner' for 2021 by Fortinet

'أوفتك' تحصل على جائزة 'أفضل شريك في الأردن' لعام 2021 من قِبَل 'Fortinet'

27 Jun 2021

Amman, June, 2021: Reaffirming its standing as a premium provider of innovative IT security solutions, OFFTEC - a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group PLC - has recently been granted the 'Best Partner' award for 2021 by Fortinet; a worldwide American supplier of network security appliances and a market leader in unified threat management. Presented during a virtual conference, the award acknowledges OFFTEC's Cyber Security Division's successful implementation of projects utilizing Fortinet technologies in Jordan.

Through its longstanding partnership of over 15 years with Fortinet, OFFTEC offers its customers across different industries top-tier security services that allow them to protect their assets, data and businesses from cyber attacks, fraud risks and malware, thus enabling them to ensure secure and seamless operations.

OFFTEC is a leading provider of innovative business and technology solutions in the areas of Banking Technologies, Furniture Solutions, Office Technologies, IT Infrastructure, Networking and IT Security, Physical Security Solutions, Plastic Card Technologies and Software Solutions. OFFTEC has built a large customer base spanning various industries - including banks, private sector companies, governmental agencies and educational institutions, among others.

About OFFTEC

Established in 1910, OFFTEC has today become the leading provider of innovative business and technology solutions, combining unparalleled experience and comprehensive capabilities in the areas of Banking Technologies, Office Technologies and Furniture, IT and Physical Security, IT Infrastructure, Plastic Card Technologies, and Software Solutions. In addition to its Jordan-based branch, OFFTEC operates out of Palestine, Sudan, and Iraq, where it is also considered an industry pioneer. With a century of experience in the market, a highly qualified workforce, and partnerships with a long list of the world's market leaders and best-in-class providers, OFFTEC has built a large customer base spanning all industries including banks, private sector companies, governmental agencies and educational institutions, among others.

OFFTEC is a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG), a public shareholding company listed on the Amman Stock Exchange as (OFTC) with a total capital of JOD 39.6 million. OHG is a regional provider of innovative technology and loyalty services and solutions designed to create sustainable value to customers and partners alike.

