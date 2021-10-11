Offtec P L C : provides Istishari Hospital with Printing Solutions

OFFTEC provides Istishari Hospital with Printing Solutions

أوفتك تزود المستشفى الإستشاري بحلول الطباعة والتصوير

Amman- Jordan, 11th October 2021: OFFTEC printing solutions has provided Istishari Hospital with the Japanese brand "KYOCERA "for Document Solutions in order to keep pace with the latest printing technologies and meet the hospital's needs for the highest international standards of integrated printing solutions.

Through this agreement, OFFTEC will contribute to the development of daily operations for Istishari Hospital by providing them with the best printing and imaging solutions, where "KYOCERA" is specialized in innovative and corporate devices for different sectors. These meet the needs of the hospital with the highest standards of quality and after-sales services.

Commenting on this project, Tawfiq Wafa, KYOCERA Printing Solutions Division Manager said, "We are pleased to have Istishari Hospital joining us to be one of our distinguished KYOCERA clients within the healthcare sector in the Kingdom, as we aim to meet the hospital's needs with the highest standards of quality and after-sales services. Through "KYOCERA's" innovative solutions, we aspire to improve Istishari Hospital's daily operations and facilitate their work processes to achieve their goals."

He also added, "Through this agreement, OFFTEC reaffirms its leadership in the medical field, by providing this sector with "KYOCERA" printing solutions throughout the Kingdom."

It is worth noting that OFFTEC is one of the top leading companies that offers innovative business technology solutions, services, and systems across various sectors that include: banking and finance, public and private sector institutions, educational institutions, and many more.

About OFFTEC

Established in 1910, OFFTEC has today become the leading provider of innovative business and technology solutions, combining unparalleled experience and comprehensive capabilities in the areas of Banking Technologies, Office Technologies and Furniture, IT and Physical Security, IT Infrastructure, Plastic Card Technologies, and Software Solutions. In addition to its Jordan-based branch, OFFTEC operates out of Palestine, Sudan, and Iraq, where it is also considered an industry pioneer. With a century of experience in the market, a highly qualified workforce, and partnerships with a long list of the world's market leaders and best-in-class providers, OFFTEC has built a large customer base spanning all industries including banks, private sector companies, governmental agencies and educational institutions, among others.

OFFTEC is a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG), a public shareholding company listed on the Amman Stock Exchange as (OFTC) with a total capital of JOD 39.6 million. OHG is a regional provider of innovative technology and loyalty services and solutions designed to create sustainable value to customers and partners alike.