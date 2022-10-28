Advanced search
    OFG   PR67103X1020

OFG BANCORP

(OFG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-10-28 pm EDT
27.92 USD   +0.34%
01:01pOFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
BU
10/20Transcript : OFG Bancorp, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/20Tranche Update on OFG Bancorp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 26, 2022.
CI
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

10/28/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 58th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 603 M - -
Net income 2022 164 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 1 323 M 1 323 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 247
Free-Float 77,2%
Managers and Directors
José Rafael Fernández Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Maritza Arizmendi Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Julian S. Inclán Chairman
Ganesh Kumar Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
José E. Cabrera Lázaro Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OFG BANCORP4.74%1 323
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577