OFG Bancorp    OFG   PR67103X1020

OFG BANCORP

(OFG)
OFG Bancorp : Declares Series D Preferred Stock Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/27/2021 | 01:03pm EST
OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP: 67103X409), for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The dividend is payable April 15, 2021, to holders of record at March 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2021.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 57th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 524 M - -
Net income 2020 69,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 1,61%
Capitalization 895 M 895 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 275
Free-Float 79,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Rafael Fernández Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Julian S. Inclán Chairman
Ganesh Kumar Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Maritza Arizmendi Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Juan Carlos Aguayo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFG BANCORP-6.09%895
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.97%401 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.80%267 656
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 114
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%199 359
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%197 829
