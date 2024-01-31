OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly cash dividend by 13.6%, to $0.25 per common share from $0.22 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, as part of OFG’s capital actions this year. The dividend is payable April 15, 2024, to holders of record at March 28, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of March 27, 2024.

About OFG Bancorp

Now in its 60th year in business, OFG Bancorp is a diversified financial holding company that operates under U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands banking laws and regulations. Its three principal subsidiaries, Oriental Bank, Oriental Financial Services, and Oriental Insurance, provide a wide range of retail and commercial banking, lending and wealth management products, services, and technology, primarily in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit us at www.ofgbancorp.com.

