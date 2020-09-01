Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  OFILM Group Co., Ltd.    002456   CNE100000S33

OFILM GROUP CO., LTD.

(002456)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China stocks little changed; strong factory data offsets profit-booking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:42am EDT

* SSEC +0.04%, CSI300 +0.12%, HSI -0.02%

* China's Caixin factory PMI hits best level in almost decade

* Defence-related shares surge on fresh China-India friction

Beijing/Shanghai, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as strong factory data reflecting a bounce-back in its economy from the coronavirus crisis offset profit-booking among consumer and agricultural shares.

** China's factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, bolstered by the first increase in new export orders this year, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,397.17.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.12%. Financials, consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare shares were down between 0.09% and 1.12%.

** On Monday, the CSI 300 Consumer Staples Index rose to a record high of 33,349 and the China Mainland Agriculture Index also scaled a peak of 8,825.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 10,031.63, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.02% at 25,171.55. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.18%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.35% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.32%.

** Defence-related stocks in China surged after fresh conflict reignited between Chinese and Indian troops at the border of both countries.

** Among individual names, OFILM Group tumbled by their 10% daily trade limit to 17.02 yuan ($2.49), their lowest since June 29, on report that the company has been removed from Apple's supply-chain list.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.07%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8208 per U.S. dollar, 0.4% firmer than the previous close of 6.8483.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.72% 25254 Real-time Quote.-10.41%
NIKKEI 225 1.12% 23139.76 Real-time Quote.-3.27%
OFILM GROUP CO., LTD. -1.15% 18.91 End-of-day quote.21.22%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.35% 4188.4 Delayed Quote.17.67%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.36% 4078.17 Delayed Quote.8.97%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.44% 2402.5222 Real-time Quote.33.30%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.41% 6.82063 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.39% 6.8205 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OFILM GROUP CO., LTD.
12:42aChina stocks little changed; strong factory data offsets profit-booking
RE
03/31OFILM GROUP CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
2019Trump talk of easing Huawei ban lifts suppliers' shares despite doubts
RE
2019Trump talk of easing Huawei ban lifts suppliers' shares despite doubts
RE
2013Taiwan TPK Filed Patent Suits in China Court Against Nokia, Few Others
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 52 644 M 7 705 M 7 705 M
Net income 2020 1 453 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2020 9 161 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 50 958 M 7 441 M 7 458 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 36 434
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart OFILM GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
OFILM Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFILM GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,88 CNY
Last Close Price 18,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhen Lin Tan General Manager
Rong Jun Cai Chairman
Yong Hui Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Su Wen Li Chief Financial Officer
Li Xuan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFILM GROUP CO., LTD.21.22%7 441
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED21.15%27 160
HEXAGON AB18.59%26 503
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-14.83%16 666
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION9.68%14 944
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED86.87%11 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group