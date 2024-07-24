OFS Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: OFS) (“OFS Capital”), a business development company, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2024 earnings results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

A conference call is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss OFS Capital’s financial results and business. Bilal Rashid, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will host the call, along with Jeffrey Cerny, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET: Go to www.ofscapital.com and select the “For Investors” tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register and test your connection. PHONE: 1-844-816-1364 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-5699 (International) REPLAY: An archived replay of the call will be available for 90 days on a webcast link located on the For Investors section of our website or through August 12, 2024 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and referencing conference ID #5908152

ABOUT OFS CAPITAL

OFS Capital Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. OFS Capital’s investment objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. OFS Capital invests primarily in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, including lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 million to $20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million. OFS Capital offers flexible solutions through a variety of asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. OFS Capital's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940i and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

i Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training

