Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OFS Capital Corporation    OFS

OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION

(OFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OFS Capital Corporation : Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:02am EDT

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) (“OFS Capital”), a business development company, announced today that, prior to the opening of the stock market on Friday, November 6, 2020, it will issue a press release announcing its third quarter 2020 earnings results.

A conference call is scheduled for later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss OFS Capital’s financial results and business. Bilal Rashid, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, will host the call, along with Jeffrey Cerny, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

INTERNET:

Go to www.ofscapital.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available for 90 days on our website at www.ofscapital.com.

 

PHONE:

1-877-510-7674 (Domestic) or 1-412-902-4139 (International)

 

REPLAY:

Available through November 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
1-877-344-7529 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) – conference ID #10149268

ABOUT OFS CAPITAL

OFS Capital Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company. OFS Capital’s investment objective is to provide stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and, to a lesser extent, equity investments. OFS Capital invests primarily in privately held middle-market companies in the United States, including lower-middle-market companies, targeting investments of $3 to $20 million in companies with annual EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. OFS Capital offers flexible solutions through a variety of asset classes including senior secured loans, which includes first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans and, to a lesser extent, warrants and other equity securities. OFS Capital's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION
08:02aOFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Rel..
BU
10/09OFS CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
09/18OFS CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
09/15OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $25,000,000 6.25% Notes Due ..
BU
09/14OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Commences Offering of Notes
BU
07/31OFS CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/31OFS CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/31OFS CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
07/24OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Re..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -19,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,81x
Yield 2020 21,2%
Capitalization 53,7 M 53,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
OFS Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Spread / Highest target 74,6%
Spread / Average Target 74,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bilal Rashid Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff A. Cerny Chief Financial Officer, Director & Treasurer
Marc I. Abrams Independent Director
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Elaine E. Healy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION-64.10%54
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.36%5 883
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.31%3 418
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 407
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-31.13%2 126
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-40.01%1 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group