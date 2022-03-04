Log in
    OFS   US67103B1008

OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION

(OFS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OFS Capital : Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted NII - Q4 2021

03/04/2022 | 08:26am EST
Non-GAAP Financial Measure- Adjusted Net Investment Income

On a supplemental basis, we disclose Adjusted NII (including on a per share basis), which is a financial measure calculated and presented on basis other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted NII represents net investment income excluding the capital gains incentive fee in periods in which such expense occurs. GAAP requires recognition of a capital gains incentive fee in our financial statements if aggregate net realized and unrealized capital gains, if any, on a cumulative basis from the date of the election to be a BDC through the reporting date is positive. Such fees are subject to further conditions specified in the investment advisory agreement with OFS Capital Management, LLC, principally related to the realization of such net gains, before OFS Capital Management, LLC is entitled to payment, and such recognized fees are subject to the risk of reversal should unrealized gains diminish to become losses. Management believes that Adjusted NII is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any net capital gains incentive fee, as net investment income does not include the net gains, realized or unrealized, associated with the capital gains incentive fee.

Management believes Adjusted NII facilitates analysis of our results of operations and provides greater transparency into the determination of incentive fees. Adjusted NII is not meant as a substitute for net investment income determined in accordance with GAAP and should be considered in the context of the entirety of our reported results of operations, financial position and cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from net investment income (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted NII for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 (dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data):

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

(000's)

Per Share

(000's)

Per Share

Net investment income

$3,235

$0.24

$4,430

$0.33

Capital Gains Fee

102

0.01

1,814

0.14

Adjusted NII

$3,337

$0.25

$6,244

$0.47

www.ofscapital.com | ©2021 OFS Capital Corporation

0

Disclaimer

OFS Capital Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,7 M - -
Net income 2021 43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,12x
Yield 2021 9,01%
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 77,4%
