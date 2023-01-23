Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OFS Credit Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCCI   US67111Q1076

OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.

(OCCI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:13:37 2023-01-23 pm EST
9.355 USD   -1.94%
01:31pOFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
BU
01/17OFS Credit Company Provides December 2022 Net Asset Value Update
BU
2022OFS Credit Company Provides November 2022 Net Asset Value Update
BU
Summary 
Summary

OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023

01/23/2023 | 01:31pm EST
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.

The distribution will consist of approximately $1.0 million in cash and 449,159 shares of common stock, or approximately 4.8% of the Company's outstanding common stock prior to the distribution. The amount of cash elected to be received was greater than the cash limit of 20% of the aggregate distribution amount, therefore resulting in the payment of a combination of cash and stock to stockholders who elected to receive cash. The number of shares of common stock comprising the stock portion was calculated based on a price of $9.25 per share, which equaled the volume weighted average trading price per share of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 17, 18, and 19, 2023.

Stockholders who elected to receive the distribution solely in shares of common stock and stockholders who did not make an election will receive approximately 0.059459 shares of common stock for each share of common stock they owned on the record date of December 13, 2022. Holders of approximately 37% of the Company’s common stock elected to receive only stock or did not make an election.

Stockholders electing to receive the distribution in all cash will receive cash in the amount of $0.175581 per common share, or approximately 31.9% of the $0.55 distribution, and $0.374419 shares of common stock, or approximately 68.1% of the total distribution for each share of common stock they owned on the record date of December 13, 2022. Cash in lieu of fractional shares will be issued, if applicable. Total outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock following the distribution will be approximately 9,915,759.

Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or nominee and have questions regarding the distribution should contact their bank, broker or nominee directly.

Registered stockholders with questions regarding the distribution may call the Company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, at (718) 765-8730.

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO debt and subordinated securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,” “may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in documents that may be filed by OFS Credit from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the impact of rising interest rates and high inflation rates, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Credit is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training


© Business Wire 2023
