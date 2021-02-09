Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OFS Credit Company, Inc.    OCCI

OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.

(OCCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OFS Credit Company : Increases Common Stock Distribution and Declares Preferred Stock Distributions

02/09/2021 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.53 per share quarterly distribution, an approximate 2% increase from the prior quarter, for common stockholders for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has also declared monthly cash distributions on the 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock and 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock through July 2021.

The distribution for common stockholders will be paid in cash or shares of our common stock at the election of stockholders. The total amount of cash distributed to all stockholders will be limited to 20% of the total distribution to be paid, excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The remainder of the distribution (approximately 80%) will be paid in the form of shares of our common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given stockholder will be dependent upon his/her election as well as elections of other stockholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation.

Management believes that the cash and stock distribution will allow the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and to be in position to capitalize on potential future investment opportunities. Management believes its commitment to strong, long-term performance is aligned with the interests of OFS Capital Management, LLC, our investment advisor who, together with other insiders, own approximately 15% of the Company’s common stock.

The following schedule applies to the distribution for common stockholders of record on the close of business of the record date:

Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

March 23, 2021

April 30, 2021

$0.53

 

 

 

The amount, details and U.S. federal income tax consequences of the distribution will be described in the election form and accompanying materials that will be mailed to stockholders in connection with the distribution promptly following the record date. Election forms must be returned on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2021 to be effective. Stockholders who do not return a timely and properly completed election form before the election deadline will be deemed to have made an election to receive 100% of their distribution in stock.

Participants in the Company's dividend reinvestment plan will also receive an election form. The investment feature of the dividend reinvestment plan will be suspended for the distribution and will be reinstated after the distribution has been completed.

Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or nominee, or in “street name” will not receive an election form directly from the Company and should receive information regarding the election process from their bank, broker or nominee. Street name holders should contact their bank, broker or nominee for additional information.

Regardless of whether a stockholder receives the distribution in cash, stock, or some combination of cash and stock, the Company expects that entire amount of the distribution will be fully taxable to stockholders.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared cash distributions on shares of the Company’s 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock and 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock. For the Company’s 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock, the Board declared six monthly cash distributions of $0.1432292 per preferred share. For the Company’s 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock, the Board declared six monthly cash distributions of $0.1375 per preferred share.

The following schedule applies to the 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

February 19, 2021

February 26, 2021

$0.1432292

March 24, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.1432292

April 23, 2021

April 30, 2021

$0.1432292

May 24, 2021

May 31, 2021

$0.1432292

June 23, 2021

June 30, 2021

$0.1432292

July 23, 2021

July 30, 2021

$0.1432292

The following schedule applies to the 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date

Payable Date

Distribution Per Share

February 19, 2021

February 26, 2021

$0.1375

March 24, 2021

March 31, 2021

$0.1375

April 23, 2021

April 30, 2021

$0.1375

May 24, 2021

May 31, 2021

$0.1375

June 23, 2021

June 30, 2021

$0.1375

July 23, 2021

July 30, 2021

$0.1375

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO equity and debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including statements relating to: management’s beliefs that the cash and stock distribution will allow the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and to be in position to capitalize on potential future investment opportunities, when there can be no assurance either will occur; the Company's commitment to strong, long-term performance and the alignment of that performance to the ownership of the Company's common stock by affiliated parties; the tax consequences of the distributions to stockholders; and other factors may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,” “may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in documents that may be filed by OFS Credit from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Credit is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
10:01aOFS CREDIT COMPANY : Increases Common Stock Distribution and Declares Preferred ..
BU
01/26OFS CREDIT : Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for..
BU
01/19OFS CREDIT : Provides December 2020 Net Asset Value Update
BU
2020OFS CREDIT : Provides November 2020 Net Asset Value Update
BU
2020OFS CREDIT : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
BU
2020OFS CREDIT COMPANY : Declares Common Stock Distribution
BU
2020OFS CREDIT : Provides October 2020 Net Asset Value Update
BU
2020OFS CREDIT : Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for..
BU
2020OFS CREDIT : Provides September 2020 Net Asset Value Update
BU
2020OFS CREDIT : Provides August 2020 Net Asset Value Update
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,68 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,57x
Yield 2020 21,1%
Capitalization 48,3 M 48,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,66x
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
OFS Credit Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,49 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bilal Rashid Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff A. Cerny Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Mukya S. Porter Chief Compliance Officer
Kathleen M. Griggs Independent Director
Romita Shetty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.8.18%48
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION7.58%7 679
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.35%3 626
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.6.15%2 511
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.72%2 289
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.8.60%1 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ