OFS Credit Company : Increases Common Stock Distribution and Declares Preferred Stock Distributions

OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ:OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.53 per share quarterly distribution, an approximate 2% increase from the prior quarter, for common stockholders for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has also declared monthly cash distributions on the 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock and 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock through July 2021.

The distribution for common stockholders will be paid in cash or shares of our common stock at the election of stockholders. The total amount of cash distributed to all stockholders will be limited to 20% of the total distribution to be paid, excluding any cash paid for fractional shares. The remainder of the distribution (approximately 80%) will be paid in the form of shares of our common stock. The exact distribution of cash and stock to any given stockholder will be dependent upon his/her election as well as elections of other stockholders, subject to the pro-rata limitation.

Management believes that the cash and stock distribution will allow the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and to be in position to capitalize on potential future investment opportunities. Management believes its commitment to strong, long-term performance is aligned with the interests of OFS Capital Management, LLC, our investment advisor who, together with other insiders, own approximately 15% of the Company’s common stock.

The following schedule applies to the distribution for common stockholders of record on the close of business of the record date:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share March 23, 2021 April 30, 2021 $0.53

The amount, details and U.S. federal income tax consequences of the distribution will be described in the election form and accompanying materials that will be mailed to stockholders in connection with the distribution promptly following the record date. Election forms must be returned on or before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2021 to be effective. Stockholders who do not return a timely and properly completed election form before the election deadline will be deemed to have made an election to receive 100% of their distribution in stock.

Participants in the Company's dividend reinvestment plan will also receive an election form. The investment feature of the dividend reinvestment plan will be suspended for the distribution and will be reinstated after the distribution has been completed.

Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or nominee, or in “street name” will not receive an election form directly from the Company and should receive information regarding the election process from their bank, broker or nominee. Street name holders should contact their bank, broker or nominee for additional information.

Regardless of whether a stockholder receives the distribution in cash, stock, or some combination of cash and stock, the Company expects that entire amount of the distribution will be fully taxable to stockholders.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared cash distributions on shares of the Company’s 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock and 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock. For the Company’s 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock, the Board declared six monthly cash distributions of $0.1432292 per preferred share. For the Company’s 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock, the Board declared six monthly cash distributions of $0.1375 per preferred share.

The following schedule applies to the 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share February 19, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.1432292 March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.1432292 April 23, 2021 April 30, 2021 $0.1432292 May 24, 2021 May 31, 2021 $0.1432292 June 23, 2021 June 30, 2021 $0.1432292 July 23, 2021 July 30, 2021 $0.1432292

The following schedule applies to the 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock distributions for preferred stockholders of record on the close of business of each specific Record Date:

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share February 19, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.1375 March 24, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.1375 April 23, 2021 April 30, 2021 $0.1375 May 24, 2021 May 31, 2021 $0.1375 June 23, 2021 June 30, 2021 $0.1375 July 23, 2021 July 30, 2021 $0.1375

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO equity and debt securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, including statements relating to: management’s beliefs that the cash and stock distribution will allow the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and to be in position to capitalize on potential future investment opportunities, when there can be no assurance either will occur; the Company's commitment to strong, long-term performance and the alignment of that performance to the ownership of the Company's common stock by affiliated parties; the tax consequences of the distributions to stockholders; and other factors may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,” “may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in documents that may be filed by OFS Credit from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Credit is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

