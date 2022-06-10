Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. OFS Credit Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCCI   US67111Q1076

OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.

(OCCI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
10.78 USD   -7.23%
05:22pOFS Credit Company Provides May 2022 Net Asset Value Update
BU
06/07OFS Credit Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
06/07Earnings Flash (OCCI) OFS CREDIT COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $-0.72
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OFS Credit Company Provides May 2022 Net Asset Value Update

06/10/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the following net asset value (“NAV”) estimate as of May 31, 2022.

  • Management’s unaudited estimate of the range of our NAV per share of our common stock as of May 31, 2022 is between $11.13 and $11.23. This estimate is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended May 31, 2022. This estimate did not undergo the Company’s typical quarter-end financial closing procedures and was not approved by the Company’s board of directors. We advise you that current estimates of our NAV per share may differ materially from future NAV estimates or determinations, including the determination for the period ending July 31, 2022, which will be reported in our monthly report on Form N-PORT.

Our financial condition, including the fair value of our portfolio investments, and results of operations may be materially impacted after May 31, 2022 by circumstances and events that are not yet known. To the extent our portfolio investments are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest and inflation rates, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, or by other factors, we may experience a material adverse impact on our future net investment income, the underlying value of our investments, our financial condition and the financial condition of our portfolio investments.

The preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, OFS Credit’s management. KPMG LLP has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the preliminary financial data. Accordingly, KPMG LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

About OFS Credit Company, Inc.

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO debt and subordinated securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “could increase the likelihood,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “is planned,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “will enable,” “would be expected,” “look forward,” “may provide,” “would” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in documents that may be filed by OFS Credit from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest and inflation rates, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. OFS Credit is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training


© Business Wire 2022
All news about OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
05:22pOFS Credit Company Provides May 2022 Net Asset Value Update
BU
06/07OFS Credit Company, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended April 30, 202..
CI
06/07Earnings Flash (OCCI) OFS CREDIT COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $-0.72
MT
06/07OFS Credit Company Announces Financial Results for Second Fiscal Quarter 2022
BU
06/02OFS Credit Company Declares Common and Preferred Stock Distributions
BU
06/02OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Common Stock Distributions, Payable on July 29, 2022
CI
05/17OFS Credit Company Provides April 2022 Net Asset Value Update
BU
04/19OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for ..
BU
04/18OFS Credit Company Provides March 2022 Net Asset Value Update
BU
03/16OFS Credit Company Provides February 2022 Net Asset Value Update
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,69 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,2x
Yield 2022 18,1%
Capitalization 97,3 M 97,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
OFS Credit Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,17 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bilal Rashid Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff A. Cerny Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Mukya S. Porter Chief Compliance Officer
Kathleen M. Griggs Independent Director
Romita Shetty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OFS CREDIT COMPANY, INC.-8.70%99
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.78%9 708
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.38%6 146
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 562
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC3.17%4 413
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.49%4 201