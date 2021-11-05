Log in
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/05 12:00:17 pm
34.555 USD   +1.16%
11:38a2021 EEI Financial Conference November 8th & 9th, 2021
PU
11/04OGE Energy Q3 Profit Rises, Revenue Higher
MT
11/04Q3 2021 OGE Energy Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
2021 EEI Financial Conference November 8th & 9th, 2021

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
56th EEI Financial

Conference

November 8th & 9th, 2021

56th EEI Financial Conference

November 8th & 9th, 2021

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 763 M - -
Net income 2021 423 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,78%
Capitalization 6 838 M 6 838 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 360
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bryan Buckler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Parker Vice President-Technology, Data & Security
William H. Sultemeier Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Luke R. Corbett Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OGE ENERGY CORP.7.22%6 838
NEXTERA ENERGY9.86%166 311
ENEL S.P.A.-12.37%85 096
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.33%77 718
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.78%72 770
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.82%66 177