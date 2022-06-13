Gone Fishin': Families Enjoy Educational Fishing Clinic at River Valley

The partnership supports the wildlife department's Aquatic Resources Education Program - an initiative providing families and youth the opportunity to learn more about Oklahoma's aquatic environments.

"OG&E is committed to educating our communities about the importance of protecting our state's natural biodiversity and hosting our annual fishing clinic is one of our favorite ways to share this vital information," said OG&E Community Affairs Manager Eddie Lee Herndon. "We look forward to our continued partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation as we promote habitat conservation together."

Families, volunteers and ODWC officials gathered at River Valley Power Plant on Friday, June 3, for the fun-filled and educational event. Children received complimentary poles and bobbers while receiving fishing lessons complete with expert tips and tricks. Additionally, volunteers taught attendees about the critical roles aquatic ecosystems play in our environment and how to practice safe and sustainable recreational activities in the water.

OKLAHOMA CITY (JUNE 3, 2022) - Families enjoyed a day of fishing on Friday at a fishing clinic hosted by OG&E and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). Local families attended the free fishing clinic on OG&E's River Valley Power Plant property to fish and learn about the importance of maintaining and protecting aquatic environments.

"Sharing Oklahoma's beautiful habitats and ecosystems with the community is central to our mission," said Skylar St. Yves, the Aquatic Education and Fishing Coordinator at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. "Enjoying, celebrating and protecting the environment around us is an honor- and I think we inspired some young people today to spend even more time outdoors in our great state."

With a mission to protect fish and wildlife and their habitats, the ODWC works to grow the community of hunters and anglers in the state. The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation encourages private support for the department and encourages Oklahomans to conserve and celebrate the state's unique wild spaces and strong outdoor traditions. Both organizations partner with individuals and companies like OG&E that value conservation and foster stewardship with those who care for the land.

The fishing clinic participants learned the significance of aquatic ecosystems and how they impact the environment - including recycling nutrients, purifying water, attenuating floods, augmenting and maintaining streamflow, recharging ground water and providing habitat for wildlife and responsible recreation for people.

Support and preservation of local ecosystems is an integral part of OG&E's commitment to environmental stewardship. Through partnerships with trusted organizations like the ODWC and its foundation, and events like the fishing clinics, the energy company educates the communities it serves about the importance of promoting biodiversity through habitat conservation.

