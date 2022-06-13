Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OGE Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-06-13 am EDT
37.78 USD   -3.66%
06/07OGE ENERGY : Excerpts from APPENDIX A to the Preliminary Official Statement - Form 8-K
PU
06/07OGE ENERGY CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23OGE ENERGY CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gone Fishin': Families Enjoy Educational Fishing Clinic at River Valley

06/13/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gone Fishin': Families Enjoy Educational Fishing Clinic at River Valley

OG&E volunteers and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation experts teach families about

Oklahoma's aquatic ecosystems through fishing event.

Download photos HERE

OKLAHOMA CITY (JUNE 3, 2022) - Families enjoyed a day of fishing on Friday at a fishing clinic hosted by OG&E and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). Local families attended the free fishing clinic on OG&E's River Valley Power Plant property to fish and learn about the importance of maintaining and protecting aquatic environments.

Families, volunteers and ODWC officials gathered at River Valley Power Plant on Friday, June 3, for the fun-filled and educational event. Children received complimentary poles and bobbers while receiving fishing lessons complete with expert tips and tricks. Additionally, volunteers taught attendees about the critical roles aquatic ecosystems play in our environment and how to practice safe and sustainable recreational activities in the water.

"OG&E is committed to educating our communities about the importance of protecting our state's natural biodiversity and hosting our annual fishing clinic is one of our favorite ways to share this vital information," said OG&E Community Affairs Manager Eddie Lee Herndon. "We look forward to our continued partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation as we promote habitat conservation together."

The partnership supports the wildlife department's Aquatic Resources Education Program - an initiative providing families and youth the opportunity to learn more about Oklahoma's aquatic environments.

"Sharing Oklahoma's beautiful habitats and ecosystems with the community is central to our mission," said Skylar St. Yves, the Aquatic Education and Fishing Coordinator at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. "Enjoying, celebrating and protecting the environment around us is an honor- and I think we inspired some young people today to spend even more time outdoors in our great state."

With a mission to protect fish and wildlife and their habitats, the ODWC works to grow the community of hunters and anglers in the state. The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation encourages private support for the department and encourages Oklahomans to conserve and celebrate the state's unique wild spaces and strong outdoor traditions. Both organizations partner with individuals and companies like OG&E that value conservation and foster stewardship with those who care for the land.

The fishing clinic participants learned the significance of aquatic ecosystems and how they impact the environment - including recycling nutrients, purifying water, attenuating floods, augmenting and maintaining streamflow, recharging ground water and providing habitat for wildlife and responsible recreation for people.

Support and preservation of local ecosystems is an integral part of OG&E's commitment to environmental stewardship. Through partnerships with trusted organizations like the ODWC and its foundation, and events like the fishing clinics, the energy company educates the communities it serves about the importance of promoting biodiversity through habitat conservation.

For more information about how OG&E supports and preserves Oklahoma's biodiversity, visit oge.com/environmentalstewardship.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes with the nation's lowest electric rates, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment, and providing excellent service to nearly 880,000 customers. OG&E has 7,081 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by natural gas, wind, low-sulfur coal, and solar. OG&E employees live, work, and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit us at OGE.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

OG&E Media Line: (405) 553-3616 or ogenews@oge.com

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OGE ENERGY CORP.
06/07OGE ENERGY : Excerpts from APPENDIX A to the Preliminary Official Statement - Form 8-K
PU
06/07OGE ENERGY CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23OGE ENERGY CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a V..
AQ
05/23Declaration of Voting Results by OGE Energy Corp
CI
05/19OGE Energy's healthy, predictable community growth and strong operational execution del..
PR
05/19OGE Energy Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividend, Payable on July 29, 2022
CI
05/17S&P Revises OGE Energy Corp., Subsidiary Outlooks To Stable From Negative On Court Appr..
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : OGE Energy Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05OGE Energy's Q1 Earnings Jump, Operating Revenue Slumps
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (OGE) OGE ENERGY Reports Q1 EPS $1.39
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OGE ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 360 M - -
Net income 2022 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 7 850 M 7 850 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 185
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart OGE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
OGE Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OGE ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 39,21 $
Average target price 41,64 $
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bryan Buckler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Parker Vice President-Technology, Data & Security
William H. Sultemeier Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Judy R. McReynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OGE ENERGY CORP.2.16%7 850
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.69%149 125
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.74%82 972
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.19%76 651
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.96%68 935
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.0.95%64 413