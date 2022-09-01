Lower Costs, Increased Comfort: OG&E's Weatherization Program helps Shawnee customers reduce energy bills

"It's hard to notice the little things in your household causing cool air to slip away, quite

literally," said Emily Tate, OG&E community affairs manager. "Our experts know how to

conserve energy with easy household solutions, helping you stay cool and manage your

bill."

The program is offered at no additional cost to residential customers who own or lease a single-family, duplex, or mobile home and have a household income of less than $60,000 a year. Weatherization services are also available to rental properties if an eligible customer lives in the home and has approval from the property owner.

"OG&E's Weatherization Program is free, but many residents are unaware of the service

and its benefits," Tate said. "As a company dedicated to energizing life for our

community, we highly encourage all eligible customers to take advantage of this

valuable program."

The Weatherization Program not only helps customers save money - it also positively impacts the environment. OG&E has helped weatherize more than 60,000 homes. The home improvements done as part of the program have saved more than 135,000,000 kWh, which equates to enough electricity to power 17,378 homes for an entire year or the elimination of harmful carbon emissions from 20,807 cars.

OG&E offers a variety of residential and commercial efficiency programs aimed at saving customers money and decreasing energy consumption, including Weatherization, SmartHours, Home Energy Efficiency Program, Commercial Energy Efficiency Program and more. To find out if you are eligible for Weatherization and to learn more about the program, visit oge.com/weatherization.

###

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes with some of the nation's lowest electric rates, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment, and providing excellent service to approximately 882,000 customers. OG&E has 7,207 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by natural gas, wind, low-sulfur coal, and solar. OG&E employees live, work, and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit us at OGE.comor follow us on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.