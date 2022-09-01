Lower Costs, Increased Comfort: OG&E's Weatherization Program helps metro customers reduce energy bills

From inefficient lightbulbs to doors with worn weather stripping leaking cooled air, your home could be wasting energy and increasing your electric bill. OG&E's Weatherization Program brings specially trained crews to your home to provide improvements that help save energy, reduce costs and increase overall comfort. Home improvements include adding attic insulation, sealing air leakage around windows and doors, duct sealing and installing energy-saving light bulbs.

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 31, 2022) - While fall is just around the corner, afternoon temperatures are still soaring, and many Oklahoma City metro residents are looking for ways to beat the heat while keeping their energy costs down. OG&E customers who meet certain income criteria may be eligible for the utility company's Weatherization Program, an energy-efficiency solution that covers a wide range of energy-saving home improvements at no additional cost to the customer.

An OG&E crew member provides weather stripping to a customer's doorframe. This process reduces the home's leakage of cool air in the summer, reducing electricity costs and conserving energy for homeowners.

"Older homes can leak as much as 30% of their cool air in the summer and warm air in the winter," said Jessica King, OG&E supervisor of customer programs. "Weatherization

of your home can help you take better control of your energy bill. Through our Weatherization Program, OG&E is helping families and residents not only improve their comfort levels but also save money. This is just one of the ways we energize life for our

customers."

The program is offered at no additional cost to residential customers who own or lease a single-family, duplex, or mobile home and have a household income of less than $60,000 a year. Weatherization services are also available to rental properties if an eligible customer lives in the home and has approval from the property owner.

"Vulnerable community members are often more significantly impacted by extreme

temperatures as well as the energy costs associated with trying to stay cool and safe in

the hot weather," said King. "We want to encourage eligible residents to sign up for the Weatherization Program to increase both their comfort and savings in the long term."

The Weatherization Program not only helps customers save money - it also positively impacts the environment. OG&E has helped weatherize more than 60,000 homes. The home improvements done as part of the program have saved more than 135,000,000 kWh, which equates to enough electricity to power 17,378 homes for an entire year or the elimination of harmful carbon emissions from 20,807 cars.

OG&E offers a variety of residential and commercial efficiency programs aimed at saving customers money and decreasing energy consumption, including Weatherization, SmartHours, Home Energy Efficiency Program, Commercial Energy Efficiency Program and more. To find out if you are eligible for Weatherization and to learn more about the program, visit oge.com/weatherization.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes with some of the nation's lowest electric rates, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment, and providing excellent service to approximately 882,000 customers. OG&E has 7,207 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by natural gas, wind, low-sulfur coal, and solar. OG&E employees live, work, and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit us at OGE.comor follow us on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.