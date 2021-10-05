OGE Energy : 2021 OG&E Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Report

|
|
I.
|
Introduction .............................................................................................................
|
1
|
II.
|
IRP Objectives and Process....................................................................................
|
2
|
III.
|
Assumptions............................................................................................................
|
3
|
A.
|
Load Forecast .......................................................................................................
|
3
|
B.
|
Generation Resources...........................................................................................
|
4
|
1.
|
Existing Resources .........................................................................................
|
4
|
2.
|
Resource Changes in the Ten-Year Planning Horizon ...................................
|
6
|
3.
|
Future Resource Options................................................................................
|
8
|
4.
|
Resource Location Considerations ...............................................................
|
10
|
C.
|
Fuel Price Projections..........................................................................................
|
11
|
D. Risk Assessment.................................................................................................
|
11
|
1.
|
Sensitivities...................................................................................................
|
11
|
2.
|
Scenarios......................................................................................................
|
13
|
3.
|
Sensitivity and Scenario Summary ...............................................................
|
15
|
E.
|
Integrated Marketplace Locational Marginal Prices.............................................
|
15
|
IV.
|
Resource Planning Modeling and Analysis ...........................................................
|
17
|
A.
|
Planning Reserve Margin ....................................................................................
|
17
|
B.
|
Modeling Methodology ........................................................................................
|
17
|
C.
|
Portfolio Development .........................................................................................
|
18
|
D.
|
Portfolio Risk Assessment...................................................................................
|
20
|
E.
|
Qualitative Considerations...................................................................................
|
26
|
1.
|
Operational Flexibility and Resiliency Benefits .............................................
|
26
|
2.
|
Fuel & Technology Diversity and Reduced Environmental Footprint ............
|
26
|
F.
|
Conclusion...........................................................................................................
|
27
|
V.
|
Action Plan ............................................................................................................
|
28
|
VI.
|
Schedules .............................................................................................................
|
29
|
A.
|
Electric Demand and Energy Forecast................................................................
|
29
|
B.
|
Existing Generation Resources ...........................................................................
|
30
|
C.
|
Transmission Capability and Needs ....................................................................
|
31
|
D.
|
Needs Assessment .............................................................................................
|
32
|
E.
|
Resource Options................................................................................................
|
32
|
F.
|
Fuel Procurement and Risk Management Plan ...................................................
|
33
|
G.
|
Action Plan ..........................................................................................................
|
34
|
H.
|
Requests for Proposals .......................................................................................
|
34
|
I.
|
Modeling Methodology and Assumptions............................................................
|
34
|
J.
|
Transmission System Adequacy .........................................................................
|
35
|
K.
|
Resource Plan Assessment ................................................................................
|
36
|
L.
|
Proposed Resource Plan Analysis ......................................................................
|
36
|
M.
|
Physical and Financial Hedging ..........................................................................
|
36
|
VII.
|
Appendices ...........................................................................................................
|
37