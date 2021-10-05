Log in
OGE Energy : 2021 OG&E Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Report

10/05/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
INTEGRATED RESOURCE PLAN

OKLAHOMA GAS & ELECTRIC

PREPARED 2021

OGE ENERGY CORP.

OG&E submits this Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) in compliance with requirements established pursuant to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's (OCC) Electric Utility Rules OAC 165:35-37 and the Arkansas Public Service Commission's (APSC) Resource Planning Guidelines for Electric Utilities. This IRP is submitted according to the triennial schedule established by the OCC and APSC.

2021 Integrated Resource Plan

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

OG&E plans to meet future capacity needs through a balanced portfolio

of solar resources and hydrogen-capable combustion turbines that

provides affordable costs for customers while satisfying IRP objectives.

Over the next five years, load growth and unit retirements result in the need for new generation capacity to meet OG&E's planning reserve requirements. These capacity needs are shown in the table below:

OG&E Planning Reserve Margin and Needed Capacity (MW unless noted)

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Total Capacity

6,749

6,581

6,581

6,370

6,306

Net Demand

6,025

6,004

6,039

6,059

6,088

Reserve Margin

12%

10%

9%

5%

4%

Needed Capacity*

0

145

183

417

514

*Indicates the capacity needed to restore the reserve margin to 12%.

OG&E evaluated more than one million portfolios that meet the capacity needs utilizing a combination of potential future resources of various technology types, sizes and availability. The IRP analysis shows the lowest reasonable cost plan is a balanced portfolio of solar resources and combustion turbines. This plan helps maintain system resiliency, advances fuel and technology diversity of the generation fleet, improves operational flexibility and expands OG&E's renewable generation portfolio. Adding zero- emitting technologies along with high-efficiency combustion turbines that enable and support renewable generation growth are important building blocks to meet future expectations for cleaner energy. Additionally, the combustion turbines are capable of using hydrogen as a fuel in the future, providing further emission reduction potential.

OG&E will issue a Request(s) for Proposals (RFP) for resources to meet the capacity requirements and other IRP objectives of the company for future generation designed to increase efficiency, advance cleaner generation and maintain affordability.

OG&E Action Plan

i

2021 Integrated Resource Plan

Table of Contents

I.

Introduction .............................................................................................................

1

II.

IRP Objectives and Process....................................................................................

2

III.

Assumptions............................................................................................................

3

A.

Load Forecast .......................................................................................................

3

B.

Generation Resources...........................................................................................

4

1.

Existing Resources .........................................................................................

4

2.

Resource Changes in the Ten-Year Planning Horizon ...................................

6

3.

Future Resource Options................................................................................

8

4.

Resource Location Considerations ...............................................................

10

C.

Fuel Price Projections..........................................................................................

11

D. Risk Assessment.................................................................................................

11

1.

Sensitivities...................................................................................................

11

2.

Scenarios......................................................................................................

13

3.

Sensitivity and Scenario Summary ...............................................................

15

E.

Integrated Marketplace Locational Marginal Prices.............................................

15

IV.

Resource Planning Modeling and Analysis ...........................................................

17

A.

Planning Reserve Margin ....................................................................................

17

B.

Modeling Methodology ........................................................................................

17

C.

Portfolio Development .........................................................................................

18

D.

Portfolio Risk Assessment...................................................................................

20

E.

Qualitative Considerations...................................................................................

26

1.

Operational Flexibility and Resiliency Benefits .............................................

26

2.

Fuel & Technology Diversity and Reduced Environmental Footprint ............

26

F.

Conclusion...........................................................................................................

27

V.

Action Plan ............................................................................................................

28

VI.

Schedules .............................................................................................................

29

A.

Electric Demand and Energy Forecast................................................................

29

B.

Existing Generation Resources ...........................................................................

30

C.

Transmission Capability and Needs ....................................................................

31

D.

Needs Assessment .............................................................................................

32

E.

Resource Options................................................................................................

32

F.

Fuel Procurement and Risk Management Plan ...................................................

33

G.

Action Plan ..........................................................................................................

34

H.

Requests for Proposals .......................................................................................

34

I.

Modeling Methodology and Assumptions............................................................

34

J.

Transmission System Adequacy .........................................................................

35

K.

Resource Plan Assessment ................................................................................

36

L.

Proposed Resource Plan Analysis ......................................................................

36

M.

Physical and Financial Hedging ..........................................................................

36

VII.

Appendices ...........................................................................................................

37

ii

2021 Integrated Resource Plan

List of Figures

Figure 1 - OG&E Service Area .......................................................................................

1

Figure 2 - Integrated Resource Planning Seven Step Process ......................................

2

Figure 3 - Renewables Nameplate Overnight Cost Projections in 2021$ ($/kWAC) ......

10

Figure 4 - EIA 2021 Annual Energy Outlook Fuel Projections (Nominal $)...................

11

Figure 5 - Natural Gas Sensitivities ..............................................................................

12

Figure 6 - Solar Capital Cost Sensitivities ....................................................................

12

Figure 7 - Scenario Fuel Projections ............................................................................

13

Figure 8 - Energy Evolution Impact to Load .................................................................

14

Figure 9 - SPP Coal Capacity Comparison ..................................................................

14

Figure 10 - Base Case and Sensitivity Average Annual OG&E Load LMP Comparison

......................................................................................................................................

16

Figure 11 - Base Case and Scenario Average Annual OG&E Load LMP Comparison 16

Figure 12 - Customer Cost Components ......................................................................

18

Figure 13 - New Resource Option Earliest Availability .................................................

18

Figure 14 - Portfolios Comparing 2023 Resource - Base Case NPVCC in Million $....

19

Figure 15 - Natural Gas Price Sensitivity Assessment, NPVCC in Million $ .................

21

Figure 16 - Low Load Sensitivity Assessment, NPVCC in Million $..............................

22

Figure 17 - CO2 Tax Sensitivity Assessment, NPVCC in Million $................................

22

Figure 18 - Solar Capital Cost Sensitivity Assessment, NPVCC in Million $ ................

23

Figure 19 - Fuel Supply Scenario Assessment, NPVCC in Million $ ............................

24

Figure 20 - Energy Evolution Scenario Assessment, NPVCC in Million $ ....................

24

Figure 21 - Portfolio Cost including Load and Existing Generation Units .....................

25

List of Tables

Table 1 - Energy Forecast (GWh) ..................................................................................

3

Table 2 - Peak Demand Forecast (MW) .........................................................................

3

Table 3 - OG&E Existing Thermal Resources ................................................................

5

Table 4 - OG&E Existing Renewable Resources ...........................................................

5

Table 5 - Existing Power Purchase Agreements ............................................................

6

Table 6 - Resource Options in 2021$ .............................................................................

9

Table 7 - Sensitivity and Scenario Summary................................................................

15

Table 8 - Planning Reserve Margin (MW unless noted) ...............................................

17

Table 9 - Portfolios with Base Case NPVCC in Million $ ..............................................

19

Table 10 - Representative Portfolios ............................................................................

20

Table 11 - Sensitivity 30-year NPVCC in Million $........................................................

21

Table 12 - Scenario 30-year NPVCC in Million $..........................................................

23

Table 13 - OG&E Preferred Plan..................................................................................

24

iii

2021 Integrated Resource Plan

List of Acronyms

Acronym

Phrase Represented

Reference

APSC

Arkansas Public Service Commission

Agency

CO2

Carbon Dioxide

Chemical

CC

Combined Cycle electricity generating unit

Technology

CT

Combustion Turbine electricity generating unit

Technology

DSM

Demand Side Management

Industry

EIA

Energy Information Administration

Agency

FERC

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Agency

IM

Integrated Marketplace

SPP

HH

Henry Hub

Industry

ITP

Integrated Transmission Plan

SPP

IVVC

Integrated Volt Var Control

OG&E

IRP

Integrated Resource Plan

Industry

LMP

Locational Marginal Price

SPP

LRR

Load Reduction Rider

OG&E

NERC

North American Electric Reliability

Agency

NPVCC

Net Present Value of Customer Cost

OG&E

NTC

Notice to Construct

SPP

NREL

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Agency

O&M

Operations & Maintenance

General

OCC

Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Agency

OG&E

Oklahoma Gas & Electric

Agency

PCI

Power Costs Inc.

Agency

PPA

Power Purchase Agreement

Industry

RFP

Request for Proposal

General

SPP

Southwest Power Pool

SPP

STEP

SPP Transmission Expansion Plan

SPP

iv

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 17:18:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
