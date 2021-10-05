OGE Energy : 2021 OG&E Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) Report

OG&E submits this Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) in compliance with requirements established pursuant to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's (OCC) Electric Utility Rules OAC 165:35-37 and the Arkansas Public Service Commission's (APSC) Resource Planning Guidelines for Electric Utilities. This IRP is submitted according to the triennial schedule established by the OCC and APSC.

2021 Integrated Resource Plan

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

OG&E plans to meet future capacity needs through a balanced portfolio

of solar resources and hydrogen-capable combustion turbines that

provides affordable costs for customers while satisfying IRP objectives.

Over the next five years, load growth and unit retirements result in the need for new generation capacity to meet OG&E's planning reserve requirements. These capacity needs are shown in the table below:

OG&E Planning Reserve Margin and Needed Capacity (MW unless noted)

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Total Capacity 6,749 6,581 6,581 6,370 6,306 Net Demand 6,025 6,004 6,039 6,059 6,088 Reserve Margin 12% 10% 9% 5% 4% Needed Capacity* 0 145 183 417 514

*Indicates the capacity needed to restore the reserve margin to 12%.

OG&E evaluated more than one million portfolios that meet the capacity needs utilizing a combination of potential future resources of various technology types, sizes and availability. The IRP analysis shows the lowest reasonable cost plan is a balanced portfolio of solar resources and combustion turbines. This plan helps maintain system resiliency, advances fuel and technology diversity of the generation fleet, improves operational flexibility and expands OG&E's renewable generation portfolio. Adding zero- emitting technologies along with high-efficiency combustion turbines that enable and support renewable generation growth are important building blocks to meet future expectations for cleaner energy. Additionally, the combustion turbines are capable of using hydrogen as a fuel in the future, providing further emission reduction potential.

OG&E will issue a Request(s) for Proposals (RFP) for resources to meet the capacity requirements and other IRP objectives of the company for future generation designed to increase efficiency, advance cleaner generation and maintain affordability.

OG&E Action Plan

