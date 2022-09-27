Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OGE Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
38.15 USD   -2.08%
04:49pOGE Energy Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.4141 a Share from $0.41, Payable Oct. 28 to Shareholders as of Oct. 11
MT
04:41pOGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend
PR
09/09Mizuho Securities Raises OGE Energy's Price Target to $42 From $39, Neutral Rating Maintained
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

09/27/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4141 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022.

CLASS OF STOCK:  

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:

$0.4141

RECORD DATE:

10/11/22

PAYMENT DATE:

10/28/22

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301634800.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about OGE ENERGY CORP.
04:49pOGE Energy Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.4141 a Share from $0.41, Payable Oct. 28 ..
MT
04:41pOGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend
PR
09/09Mizuho Securities Raises OGE Energy's Price Target to $42 From $39, Neutral Rating Main..
MT
09/01Lower Costs, Increased Comfort : OG&E's Weatherization Program helps metro customers reduc..
PU
09/01Lower Costs, Increased Comfort : OG&E's Weatherization Program helps Shawnee customers red..
PU
08/30Oge Energy : Docket No. 18-046-FR – Notice of Intent to File
PU
08/04Transcript : OGE Energy Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Oge Energy : Q2 2022 OGE Energy Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
08/04OGE Energy Reports Lower Q2 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
08/04Oge Energy : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OGE ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations