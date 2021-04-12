Log in
OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
OGE Energy Corp. : first quarter 2021 earnings webcast

04/12/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, May 6, 2021.

This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.ogeenergy.com.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving approximately 867,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-energy-corp-first-quarter-2021-earnings-webcast-301267094.html

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2021
