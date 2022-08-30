OGE Energy : Docket No. 18-046-FR – Notice of Intent to File

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DOCKET NO. 18-046-FR

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

2022 FORMULA RATE PLAN FILING

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") will file with the Arkansas Public Service Commission ("APSC" or "Commission") on or about October 1, 2022, an Application for Approval of a Rate Adjustment and Evaluation Report pursuant to OG&E Rate Schedule No. FRP, Formula Rate Plan Rider ("Rider FRP"). The Company will request an order approving its proposed Rider FRP Revenue Change and Rate Adjustment to become effective by the first billing cycle of April, 2023. OG&E will request that such final order be issued by the Commission twenty (20) days prior to the effective date of the Rate Adjustment. If the Commission does not issue a final order by such date, the proposed Rate Adjustment shall become effective for the first billing cycle of April, 2023, subject to refund.

Information relative to the filing, including the scheduled date and place of the hearing that will be conducted in this matter, can be obtained from Jennifer Ivory, the Secretary of the APSC, located at 1000 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, who may be reached at Jennifer.Ivory@arkansas.govor 501-682-5782. A copy of the Application, Evaluation Report, and related filing documents will be available on the APSC Website, http://www.apscservices.info/efilings/docket_search.asp, following the Application filing date. This information may be obtained by selecting "Online Services", "Docket Search", and inserting the docket number.

Interventions by interested persons should be filed in compliance with the provisions of the APSC Rules of Practice and Procedure ("RPP") Rule 4.02(a)(1), related to the contents of the petition to intervene, and the Rider RFP Formula Rate Protocols, which may be found in Attachment F to Rider RFP, related to filing deadlines. Petitions to intervene must be filed with the APSC within ten (10) calendar days from the Application date unless good cause is shown pursuant to RPP Rule 2.05. Limited appearances should be filed in compliance with the provision of RPP Rule 4.02(b) both as to the contents of the verified statement of position and the filing deadline, which is twenty (20) days prior to the date set for the hearing, except for good cause shown. Interested persons may also submit public comments in writing via the APSC Website or orally at the hearing pursuant to RPP Rule 4.07.

The APSC will conduct a public hearing on or before February 10, 2023 unless waived by OG&E and the other Parties (subject to APSC approval). Following the hearing, OG&E anticipates that the Commission will issue a final order in which it replaces any issues in dispute and approves the proposed Revenue Change and Rate Adjustment along with any revisions ordered by the APSC. If a final order is not issued by March 10, 2023, the proposed Rate Adjustment shall become effective April 1, 2023 for the first billing cycle of April 2023, subject to refund.

Further information regarding this matter may be obtained by contacting the Office of the Secretary to the Commission or view the Commission's website and reference APSC Docket No. 18-046-FR.