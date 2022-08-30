Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. OGE Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
40.76 USD   -1.95%
05:59pOGE ENERGY : Docket No. 18-046-FR – Notice of Intent to File
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : OGE Energy Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04OGE ENERGY : Q2 2022 OGE Energy Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGE Energy : Docket No. 18-046-FR – Notice of Intent to File

08/30/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARKANSAS PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DOCKET NO. 18-046-FR

OKLAHOMA GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

2022 FORMULA RATE PLAN FILING

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company ("OG&E" or "Company") will file with the Arkansas Public Service Commission ("APSC" or "Commission") on or about October 1, 2022, an Application for Approval of a Rate Adjustment and Evaluation Report pursuant to OG&E Rate Schedule No. FRP, Formula Rate Plan Rider ("Rider FRP"). The Company will request an order approving its proposed Rider FRP Revenue Change and Rate Adjustment to become effective by the first billing cycle of April, 2023. OG&E will request that such final order be issued by the Commission twenty (20) days prior to the effective date of the Rate Adjustment. If the Commission does not issue a final order by such date, the proposed Rate Adjustment shall become effective for the first billing cycle of April, 2023, subject to refund.

Information relative to the filing, including the scheduled date and place of the hearing that will be conducted in this matter, can be obtained from Jennifer Ivory, the Secretary of the APSC, located at 1000 Center Street, Little Rock, Arkansas 72201, who may be reached at Jennifer.Ivory@arkansas.govor 501-682-5782. A copy of the Application, Evaluation Report, and related filing documents will be available on the APSC Website, http://www.apscservices.info/efilings/docket_search.asp, following the Application filing date. This information may be obtained by selecting "Online Services", "Docket Search", and inserting the docket number.

Interventions by interested persons should be filed in compliance with the provisions of the APSC Rules of Practice and Procedure ("RPP") Rule 4.02(a)(1), related to the contents of the petition to intervene, and the Rider RFP Formula Rate Protocols, which may be found in Attachment F to Rider RFP, related to filing deadlines. Petitions to intervene must be filed with the APSC within ten (10) calendar days from the Application date unless good cause is shown pursuant to RPP Rule 2.05. Limited appearances should be filed in compliance with the provision of RPP Rule 4.02(b) both as to the contents of the verified statement of position and the filing deadline, which is twenty (20) days prior to the date set for the hearing, except for good cause shown. Interested persons may also submit public comments in writing via the APSC Website or orally at the hearing pursuant to RPP Rule 4.07.

The APSC will conduct a public hearing on or before February 10, 2023 unless waived by OG&E and the other Parties (subject to APSC approval). Following the hearing, OG&E anticipates that the Commission will issue a final order in which it replaces any issues in dispute and approves the proposed Revenue Change and Rate Adjustment along with any revisions ordered by the APSC. If a final order is not issued by March 10, 2023, the proposed Rate Adjustment shall become effective April 1, 2023 for the first billing cycle of April 2023, subject to refund.

Further information regarding this matter may be obtained by contacting the Office of the Secretary to the Commission or view the Commission's website and reference APSC Docket No. 18-046-FR.

Disclaimer

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OGE ENERGY CORP.
05:59pOGE ENERGY : Docket No. 18-046-FR – Notice of Intent to File
PU
08/04TRANSCRIPT : OGE Energy Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04OGE ENERGY : Q2 2022 OGE Energy Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
08/04OGE Energy Reports Lower Q2 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
08/04OGE ENERGY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04Earnings Flash (OGE) OGE ENERGY Posts Q2 EPS $0.36
MT
08/04OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter 2022 results
PR
08/04OGE Energy Corp. Provides Earning Guidance for 2022
CI
08/04OGE ENERGY : reports second quarter 2022 results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04OGE Energy Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OGE ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 284 M - -
Net income 2022 550 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 8 322 M 8 322 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,85x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 185
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart OGE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
OGE Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OGE ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 41,57 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Sean Trauschke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Bryan Buckler Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Parker Vice President-Technology, Data & Security
William H. Sultemeier Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Judy R. McReynolds Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OGE ENERGY CORP.8.31%8 322
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.79%170 975
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.10%84 081
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.73%83 637
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.43%69 606
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.51%67 153