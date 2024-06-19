MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) partnered with Tinker Air Force Base on several energy conservation projects that saved the base more than $300,000 in energy costs.

OG&E and its energy management program partner, CLEAResult, work with Tinker AFB in the Continuous Energy Improvement (CEI) Program, culminating in a substantial reduction of electricity consumption at the base. CEI helped Tinker maintain its commitment to energy efficiency and reduced energy costs as OG&E presented Tinker with incentives amounting to $306,993.21.



"Our joint projects not only ensure compliance with federal energy mandates but also generate significant cost savings for Tinker AFB," said Keith Erickson, OG&E vice president sales & customer operations. "This allows Tinker to allocate more resources to their core mission. Providing innovative and efficient energy solutions to those who serve our country is incredibly important and worthwhile to OG&E."

Projects included the optimization of compressor operations in certain buildings on base and the establishment of an effective shutdown schedule for another building. OG&E and Tinker are partnering on other energy efficiency projects such as a tailored lighting schedule, furthering the base's efforts to reduce electricity usage.

"While our focus remains on fulfilling our mission, we are equally committed to energy conservation and energy efficiency," said Joey Hunter, Tinker Air Force Base energy manager. "We are dedicated to being responsible custodians of the energy resources that are entrusted to us to support the Tinker AFB mission. Working alongside OG&E, we continue to achieve meaningful energy improvements and cost savings."

Since 2017, OG&E and CLEAResult have teamed up with Tinker to complete several projects including changing base lighting to LED, upgrading compressed air systems, and weatherization measures. OG&E has also collaborated with Tinker's energy management team to implement energy-saving measures like upgrading chillers and HVAC systems, retrofits for lighting and controls, replacements of steam boilers, enhancements to the building envelope, and the addition of solar power capabilities.