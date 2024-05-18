Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) deployed restoration crews to Houston today to assist with power restoration following the severe storms and high winds that caused widespread damage and left hundreds of thousands of residents in the Houston area without power on Thursday evening.

At 6 a.m. this morning, a fleet of OG&E trucks carrying line crews and support personnel departed from a staging area in Moore and will arrive in Houston later this afternoon. More than 100 OG&E employees are traveling to Houston to help with power restoration.

"Our team is ready to repair equipment and restore power to Houston residents affected by the recent storms," said Chad Guthrie, OG&E Director of Distribution Construction. "Mutual assistance is one of the most important ways we live out our mission of energizing life, and it's a privilege to help our neighbors in Texas get their power back on."

CenterPoint Energy in Houston requested support from OG&E.

"We understand how important it is for people to have electricity, and our dedicated line crews are ready to lend resources and expertise to help restore power to those in Houston impacted by the recent severe weather," said Andrea Dennis, OG&E Vice President of Transmission & Distribution Operations. "We are thankful for all of the restoration personnel who are taking time away from their families to fulfill this important duty and honored to work alongside other electric companies to provide such a meaningful service."

Mutual assistance crews are typically deployed for up to fourteen days. If more assistance is needed, OG&E will rotate in additional crews. Even as the team deploys to Houston, OG&E will maintain the capacity to support daily operations for customers in its service area throughout Oklahoma and western Arkansas.