    OGE   US6708371033

OGE ENERGY CORP.

(OGE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27:14 2023-06-09 pm EDT
36.31 USD   -0.62%
02:54pOge Energy : OG&E joins Oklahoma Attorney General in protecting Oklahomans
PU
05/31Oge Energy : OG&E files proposal to increase power supply for customers
PU
05/22Declaration of Voting Results by OGE Energy Corp
CI
OGE Energy : OG&E joins Oklahoma Attorney General in protecting Oklahomans

06/09/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
OG&E joins Oklahoma Attorney General in protecting Oklahomans

Local electric company signs on to federal lawsuit against EPA ruling against state plan to reduce emissions

OKLAHOMA CITY (June 8, 2023) - Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) joined the Oklahoma Attorney General, Tulsa Cement and Western Farmers Electric Cooperative in requesting relief from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals regarding the US Environmental Protection Agency requiring Oklahoma to comply with the Clean Air Act's Good Neighbor Provision Federal Implementation Plan, when it disallowed the Oklahoma State Implementation Plan that was filed in 2020.

Over the last 17 years, OG&E has successfully improved air quality from its power generation facilities by reducing emissions since 2005:

  • More than 40% carbon dioxide reduction
  • 92% sulfur oxide reduction
  • 79% nitrous oxides reduction

The company is firmly committed to continuing its proven path of reducing emissions while maintaining reliable electric service for more than 880,000 customers keeping affordability front and center in planning for electric power generation for the future. The Oklahoma State Implementation Plan was developed based on thorough analysis and modeling, which concluded that it was in compliance with the Good Neighbor Provision, such that no additional costly emissions controls were necessary. The EPA concluded otherwise and imposed the Federal Implementation Plan which includes compliance costs that do not consider the very real financial impacts customers would face for unnecessary emission controls.

The state of Arkansas successfully secured a stay in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals against the EPA disallowing the Arkansas State Implementation Plan, and we joined the state of Oklahoma's request in support of its State Implementation Plan.

We will continue to support the Oklahoma Attorney General as we drive economic development in the state and region, deploy technology to deliver more reliable and resilient electricity to customers, and continue to innovate electric power generation. OG&E employs 2,300 people across its service area in communities large and small to best support nearly 900,000 customers who rely on the company every day to power their homes and businesses.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric company. For 121 years, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas with the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes with some of the nation's lowest electric rates, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment, and providing excellent service to approximately 889,000 customers. OG&E's 7,240 MW of electric generation capacity is fueled by natural gas, wind, low-sulfur coal, and solar. OG&E employees live, work, and volunteer in the communities we

serve. For more information about OG&E, visit us at OGE.comor follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and

Instagram.

Contact:

OG&E Media Line: (405) 553-3616 or ogenews@oge.com

OGE Energy Corporation published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 18:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
